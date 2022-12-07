Said-Ul-Ajaib ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.160

Ward No.160 Said-Ul-Ajaib (सैदुलाजाब) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Chhatarpur Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Said-Ul-Ajaib went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Said-Ul-Ajaib corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Said-Ul-Ajaib ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Said-Ul-Ajaib was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Said-Ul-Ajaib candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Said-Ul-Ajaib ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Umed Singh (AAP), Kamal Yadav (BJP), Surender Balhara (INC), Rohit Kumar (IND), Sanjay Negi (JDU), Neetu Sansanwal (NCP).

MLA and MP of Said-Ul-Ajaib

Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 46. Chhatarpur Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Said-Ul-Ajaib is a part.

Demographic profile of Said-Ul-Ajaib

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Said-Ul-Ajaib ward has a total population of 70,967 of which 8,905 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.55% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Said-Ul-Ajaib ward

The following areas are covered under the Said-Ul-Ajaib ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Maidan Garhi Ct, Village Maidan Garhi And Ignou; Rajpur Khurd C.T, Rajpur Khurd Ct, Village Rajpur Khurd; Neb Sarai Ct, Forest Lane, Neb Sarai Ct, Indira Enclave, Neb Sarai Ct, Neb Valley, Neb Sarai Ct, Village Neb Sarai; Neb Sarai Ct, Freedom Fighter Enclave; Neb Sarai Ct, Harijan Basti Neb Sarai; Saidul Azaib Ct, Paryavaran Complex; “Saidul Azaib Ct, Paryavaran Complex, Saidul Azaib Ct, Village Saidul Azaib, Saidul Azaib Ct, Anupam Apartt., Saidul Azaib Ct, Saidul Azaib Extn. B-Block, Muslim Colony, Saidul Azaib Ct, Saidul Azaib Extn. C-Block, Anupam Garden, Saidul Azaib Ct, Village Saidul Azaib;" Saidul Azaib Saidul Azaib Khaddu Colony; Chhattarpur C.T. Ambedkar Colony; Chhattarpur C.T. Chhattarpur Enclave; Satbari Village, Sahoarpur Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 160. Said-Ul-Ajaib ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Umed Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,13,20,173; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kamal Yadav; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,50,09,302; Total liabilities: Rs 33,66,383.

Candidate name: Surender Balhara; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,31,42,174; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Rohit Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 22,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sanjay Negi; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 45,02,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,60,000.

Candidate name: Neetu Sansanwal; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,86,624; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here