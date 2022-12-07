Sainik Enclave ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.112

Ward No.112 Sainik Enclave (सैनिक एंक्‍लेव) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sainik Enclave went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sainik Enclave corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sainik Enclave ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sainik Enclave was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sainik Enclave candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Sainik Enclave ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Nirmala Kumari (AAP), Reeta (BJP), Suman Devi (BSP), Aarti (INC), Kiran Kumari (IND), Purnima Chauhan (IND), Renu (IND).

MLA and MP of Sainik Enclave

Mahinder Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 31. Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sainik Enclave is a part.

Demographic profile of Sainik Enclave

According to the delimitation report, Sainik Enclave ward has a total population of 88,571 of which 7,262 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.2% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sainik Enclave ward

The following areas are covered under the Sainik Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, A Block, B Block C Block, M Block, Hastsal Ct, Vikas Nagar, R Block Part-Ii; “Hastsal C. T. Poonam Vihar, Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, Phase Ii, Phase Iii Block, Sainik Enclave Part I, Iii, Hastsal Ct Vikas Kunj Ext, Hastsal Ct, Sai Enclave, D-I, G - 2, G- 3 And Bhagwati Sai Estate, Rajapur Khurd - Ct Sanik Enclave, Part -Ii;" Hastsal Ct G- 3, Panchsheel Enclave, Hastsal Ct Sethi Enclave, Hastsal Ct Tyagi Enclave, Block A, Hastsal Ct, Sai Enclave, D-I, G - 2, G- 3 And Bhagwati Sai Estate; Hastsal Ct Kumhar Colony; Hastsal Ct Sainik Vihar Part Ii, Sainik Enclave; Hastsal Ct, Deep Vihar Block-A, Z; Hastsal Ct, Defence Enclave, Part-I, Hastsal Ct, Press Enclave, Hastsal Ct, Shiva Enclave, Hastsal Ct, Suraksha Vihar Block - A, B, C, Hastsal Ct, Suraksha Vihar, Block - B, Hastsal Ct, Vikas Enclave, Hastsal Ct, Yadav Enclave,; Hastsal Ct, Sai Enclave, D-I, G - 2, G- 3 And Bhagwati Sai Estate, Hastsal Ct, Sai Enclaveg - 1, G - 2; Hastsal Ct, Shiva Enclave; “Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, Phase Ii, Phase Iii Block, Sainik Enclave Part I, Iii, Rajapur Khurd - Ct Mohan Garden R-4, R-5, Rajapur Khurd - Ct Raksha Enclave, Rajapur Khurd - Ct Sanik Enclave, Part -Ii, Rajapur Khurd - Ct Sanik Enclave, Part -V;" K-5 Ext. Mohan Garden, Mohan Garden Block-K-1 To K 6.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 112. Sainik Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Nirmala Kumari; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 69,88,849; Total liabilities: Rs 8,80,278.

Candidate name: Reeta; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 46,30,509; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Suman Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 52,16,758; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Aarti; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 22,37,592; Total liabilities: Rs 3,34,575.

Candidate name: Kiran Kumari; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 60,729; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Purnima Chauhan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,71,948; Total liabilities: Rs 32,700.

Candidate name: Renu; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,01,02,863; Total liabilities: Rs 38,40,000.

