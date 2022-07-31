Samajwadi Party Fields Tribal Candidate Kirti Kol for UP Legislative Council Bypoll

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced Kirti Kol as its candidate for the bypolls to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Kol will be filing her nomination on August 1, the party said. Kirti Kol, who represents the tribal community, has earlier been a candidate from Mirzapur’s Chhanbe assembly seat.

The official candidate of the Samajwadi Party is the daughter of former MP Bhai Lal Kol. After Bhai Lal Kol’s death, Kirti has been handling the political legacy.

While the SP is short of the required votes in the Legislative Council by-polls, the party has decided not to give up the fight.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the BJP announced its two candidates, Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar and Nirmala Paswan, for the MLC bypolls. The filing of nominations began on July 25.

In the UP Legislative Council, BJP is currently the largest party in the 100-member House with 73 members followed by SP which has nine and the Bahujan Samaj Party, Apna Dal (S), Nishad Party and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik have one member each. There are two members of the teacher’s group, two from the independent group and two independent members.

Out of the remaining 8 seats, elections are being held on two seats which fell vacant after the death of SP MLC Ahmed Hasan and the resignation of Thakur Jaiveer Singh. The remaining six seats are nominated members and there will be no election on these seats. The Governor will nominate these members.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here