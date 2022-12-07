Samaypur Badli ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.20

Ward No.20 Samaypur Badli (समयपुर बादली) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Badli Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Samaypur Badli went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Samaypur Badli corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Samaypur Badli ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Samaypur Badli was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Samaypur Badli candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Samaypur Badli ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Savita Yadav (AAP), Gayatri Yadav (BJP), Seema Yadav (INC).

MLA and MP of Samaypur Badli

Ajesh Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 5. Badli Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Samaypur Badli is a part.

Demographic profile of Samaypur Badli

According to the delimitation report, Samaypur Badli ward has a total population of 67,788 of which 15,621 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 23.04% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Samaypur Badli ward

The following areas are covered under the Samaypur Badli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Samay Pur Badli, Rera Mohalla Samay Pur, Samay Pur Badli, Yadav Nagar Block - A, B, C, D, E, G; Samay Pur Badli, Badli Extn., Samay Pur Badli, Badli Village; Samay Pur Badli, Badli Village; Samay Pur Badli, Bhagwan Pura Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar T-Huts, Samay Pur Badli, Mandir Mohalla Samay Pur,, Samay Pur Badli, Prem Nagar Mcd Colony Block A, B, C, D, H, J, K; Samay Pur Badli, Bhagwan Pura Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar T-Huts, Samay Pur Badli, Sanjay Gandhi Tpt. Ngr A Block; Samay Pur Badli, Samay Pur Village; Samay Pur Badli, Shiv Puri; Samay Pur Badli, Teacher Colony; Samay Pur Badli, Yadav Nagar Block - A, B, C, D, E, G; Ct Libas Pur, Libaspur Village, Ct Libas Pur, Master Mohalla,; Ct Siras Pur, Sc/St Harijan Colony (Near Community Center, Pump House; Ct Siras Pur, Sc/St Harijan Colony (Near Community Center, Pump House, Ct Siras Pur, Siraspur Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 20. Samaypur Badli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Savita Yadav; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,90,52,029; Total liabilities: Rs 64,60,960.

Candidate name: Gayatri Yadav; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,01,16,596; Total liabilities: Rs 30,00,000.

Candidate name: Seema Yadav; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,88,48,231; Total liabilities: Rs 2,43,000.

