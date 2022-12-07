Sangam Park ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.67

Ward No.67 Sangam Park (संगम पार्क) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Model Town Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sangam Park went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sangam Park corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sangam Park ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sangam Park was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sangam Park candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Sangam Park ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ravi Shankar (AAP), Sushil (BJP), Chunni Lal (BSP), Manoj (INC), Anup Kumar (IND), Amar Chand (IND).

MLA and MP of Sangam Park

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 18. Model Town Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Sangam Park is a part.

Demographic profile of Sangam Park

According to the delimitation report, Sangam Park ward has a total population of 54,854 of which 23,074 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 42.06% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sangam Park ward

The following areas are covered under the Sangam Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Rana Pratap Bagh Kabir Nagar ( Near Railway Line )T.Huts; Sangam Park; G.T. Road Industrial Area Block- A, G.T.Road Industrial Area (Sawan Park) Block-B,; Lal Baght-Huts; Sangam Park; Sangam Park Block B; Sangam Park Block-C.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 67. Sangam Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ravi Shankar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 23,53,300; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sushil; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 12,11,958; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Chunni Lal; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,67,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manoj; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 20,54,262; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Amar Chand; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,93,809; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anup Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,07,725; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

