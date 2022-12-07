Sangam Vihar-B ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.169

Ward No.169 Sangam Vihar-B (संगम व‍िहार-बी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sangam Vihar-B went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sangam Vihar-B corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sangam Vihar-B ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sangam Vihar-B was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sangam Vihar-B candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Sangam Vihar-B ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Kajal Singh (AAP), Savita Devi (BJP), Prem Lata (BSP), Sandhya Aggarwal (INC), Kalpana Jha (NCP), Meenu Singh (RLD).

MLA and MP of Sangam Vihar-B

Dinesh Mohaniya of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 49. Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sangam Vihar-B is a part.

Demographic profile of Sangam Vihar-B

According to the delimitation report, Sangam Vihar-B ward has a total population of 72,010 of which 8,365 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.62% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sangam Vihar-B ward

The following areas are covered under the Sangam Vihar-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sangam Vihar Block I; Sangam Vihar Block K, Sangam Vihar Block K-I; Harijan Nordhan Basti,; Sangam Vihar, Block-H.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 169. Sangam Vihar-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kajal Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 12,03,258; Total liabilities: Rs 11,000.

Candidate name: Savita Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,40,81,450; Total liabilities: Rs 2,00,000.

Candidate name: Prem Lata; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 6,61,000; Total liabilities: Rs 2,50,000.

Candidate name: Sandhya Aggarwal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,56,78,494; Total liabilities: Rs 64,89,792.

Candidate name: Kalpana Jha; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 5; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 43,47,438; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Meenu Singh; Party: RLD; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,56,321; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

