Sankheda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Sankheda seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi (BJP), Tadvi Ranjanbhai Kanchanbhai (AAP), Rathva Furkanbhai Baljibhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Dhirubhai Chunilal Bhil (INC), Satishkumar Chandubhai Tadvi (IND), Rathva Hirubhai Darjibhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.82% which is -4.64% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.139 Sankheda (સંખેડા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Chhota Udaipur district of Gujarat. Sankheda is part of Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Sankheda election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sankheda election result or click here for compact election results of Sankheda and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sankheda go here.

Demographic profile of Sankheda:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 61.45%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,76,329 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,40,922 were male and 1,35,405 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sankheda in 2022 is 961 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,53,685 eligible electors, of which 1,30,516 were male, 1,23,166 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,34,656 eligible electors, of which 1,21,280 were male, 1,13,376 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sankheda in 2017 was 24. In 2012, there were 20 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Sankheda:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal of INC by a margin of 13,088 which was 7.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Tadvi Abhesinh Motibhai of BJP by a margin of 1,452 votes which was 0.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.55% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 139. Sankheda Assembly segment of the 21. Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai of BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat defeating Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Sankheda:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sankheda:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Sankheda are: Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi (BJP), Tadvi Ranjanbhai Kanchanbhai (AAP), Rathva Furkanbhai Baljibhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Dhirubhai Chunilal Bhil (INC), Satishkumar Chandubhai Tadvi (IND), Rathva Hirubhai Darjibhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party).

Voter turnout in Sankheda:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.46%, while it was 73.79% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.64% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sankheda went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sankheda constituency:

Assembly constituency No.139. Sankheda comprises of the following areas of Chhota Udaipur district of Gujarat: 1. Sankheda Taluka. 2. Nasvadi Taluka. 3. Nandod Taluka (Part) of Narmada District Village – Dhefa.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Sankheda constituency, which are: Halol, Jetpur, Nandod, Dabhoi, Vaghodia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.

Map location of Sankheda:

The geographic coordinates of Sankheda is: 22°06’50.0"N 73°43’14.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sankheda

List of candididates contesting from Sankheda Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi

Party: BJP

Age: 66

Profession: Farming, Social Worker & Kerosene Dealership

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 51.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 74.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total income: Rs 19.2 lakh

Candidate name: Tadvi Ranjanbhai Kanchanbhai

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 22.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 84249

Moveable assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathva Furkanbhai Baljibhai

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 52

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 8.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dhirubhai Chunilal Bhil

Party: INC

Age: 70

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 30.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Satishkumar Chandubhai Tadvi

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 93.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 42 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rathva Hirubhai Darjibhai

Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party

Age: 57

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 26.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sankheda election result or click here for compact election results of Sankheda and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sankheda go here.

Read all the Latest News here