Santrampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Santrampur seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor (BJP), Parvatbhai Akhamabhai Vagadiya (AAP), Ramanbhai Punjabhai Khant (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Prabhubhai Jagjivan Ganasva (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Gendalbhai Motibhai Damor (INC), Babubhai Hirabhai Damor (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 57% which is -10% compared to the 2017 elections.>>Constituency No.123 Santrampur (સંતરામપુર) (Brahampuri) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Mahisagar district of Gujarat. Santrampur is part of Dahod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.>>;LIVE Santrampur election result>>>Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Santrampur election result or =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/santrampur-wise-election-results-live-s06a123/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>click here for compact election results of Santrampur> and all other seats in Gujarat. For =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/santrampur-election-result-s06a123/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Santrampur go here>.>>;Demographic profile of Santrampur:>>>This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.52% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 73.76%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.>>In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,38,500 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,21,493 were male and 1,17,000 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender./>/>The electorate gender ratio in Santrampur in 2022 is 963 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.>>In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,08,640 eligible electors, of which 1,07,397 were male, 1,01,240 female and 3 electors of the third gender.>>In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,438 eligible electors, of which 94478 were male, 86960 female and 0 voters of the third gender.>>The number of service voters in Santrampur in 2017 was 99. In 2012, there were 80 service voters registered in the constituency.>>;Past winners / MLAs of Santrampur:>>>In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dindor Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Damor Gendalbhai Motibhai of INC by a margin of 6,424 which was 4.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.13% in 2017 in this seat.>>In 2012, Damor Gendalbhai Motibhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Bhamat Mansinh Vallabhabhai of BJP by a margin of 25,654 votes which was 20.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.36% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 123. Santrampur Assembly segment of the 19. Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat defeating Katara Babubhai Khimabhai of INC. >>In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat.>>;Number of contestants in Santrampur:>>;A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.>>;Contesting candidates in Santrampur:>>>The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Santrampur are: Dr Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor (BJP), Parvatbhai Akhamabhai Vagadiya (AAP), Ramanbhai Punjabhai Khant (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Prabhubhai Jagjivan Ganasva (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Gendalbhai Motibhai Damor (INC), Babubhai Hirabhai Damor (IND).>>;Voter turnout in Santrampur:>>>According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67%, while it was 70.32% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -10% compared to the 2017 turnout.>>;Poll dates:>>>Santrampur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.>>;Extent of Santrampur constituency:>>>Assembly constituency No.123. Santrampur comprises of the following areas of Mahisagar district of Gujarat: 1. Santrampur Taluka (Part) Villages - Chitva, Bugad, Bugadna muvada, Kanzara (Sant), Vyar, Paniyar, Bhana Simal, Khedaya (Pratapgadh), Kunda, Bhamari, Simaliya, Sarad, Kotra, moti Kyar, Nani Kyar, Kyariya, Taladra, Pithapur (Borvada), Nalai, Timbla, Bhandara, Batakwada, molara, ukhreli, Daliyati, Bhenadra, Sagvadiya (Sant), Kanjara (Sant), Barikota, Pancha muvadi, metana muvada, Dotawada, Surpur, mota Sarnaiya, Babrol, Gada, Sangawada, Vadiya, Kasalpur, endra, moti Kharsoli, Vanta (mahetana), Vavia muvada, Kasiya, Asivada, Chela Pagina muvada, Gala Talawadi, Gamdi, Pagina muvada, Kothina muvada, movasa, Bavana Saliya, Dahela, Bhotva (West), limada muvadi, Ranijini Padedi, lalakpur, Garadiya, malanpur, Nana Natva, Sada, Babrai, Hirapura, Vanjiya Khunt, Narsingpur, Timbharva, Sant (Rampur), Zab (West), Hadani Sarsan, moti Sarsan, Ranani Sarsan, Chhayan, Savgadh, Boidiya, Guvaliya, Galaliya, Nani Sarsan, Andarsing Na muvada, Gothibda, Kosamba, Benada, Hathipura, Nes Hathipura, Gothib, Nana Ambela, mota Ambela, Galakhedi, Bhavanpura, Parthampur, Kherva, Padedi Ador, Kotvat, Khodadra, Falwa, Valakhedi, Rayaniya, Ratanpur (Gothib), Kaliya Amba, Bhotva (east), Kaduchi, Janvad, Ranela, Sanbar, Sukatimba, moralnaka, Chinchani, moti Bhugedi, Nani Bhugedi, Sagan Faliya, Santrampur (m). 2. Kadana Taluka.>>A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Santrampur constituency, which are: Lunawada, Fatepura, Morva Hadaf. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Dungarpur and Banswara districts of Rajasthan. >>;Map location of Santrampur:>>>The geographic coordinates of Santrampur is: 23°14’44.2"N 73°51’11.9"E. =’https://www.google.com/maps/place/23%C2%B014’44.2%22N+73%C2%B051’11.9%22E/@23.2456,73.8511113,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m4!3m3!8m2!3d23.2456!4d73.8533′ target=’_blank’>Click here to view the location> on Google Maps.>>;Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Santrampur>>>List of candididates contesting from Santrampur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: ;Dr. Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor> >Party: BJP >Age: 51 > Profession: Job & Farming >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Doctorate >Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore >Liabilities: Rs 53.8 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 94.1 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore >Total income: Rs 50.3 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Parvatbhai Akhamabhai Vagadiya> >Party: AAP >Age: 46 > Profession: Social Worker >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 1.8 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Ramanbhai Punjabhai Khant> >Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad >Age: 52 > Profession: Agriculture & Labour >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Prabhubhai Jagjivan Ganasva> >Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena >Age: 60 > Profession: Agriculture & Retire >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Gendalbhai Motibhai Damor> >Party: INC >Age: 71 > Profession: Farming >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore >Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore >Total income: Rs 48.2 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Babubhai Hirabhai Damor> >Party: IND >Age: 47 > Profession: Retired LIC Branch Manager Pension & Agriculture >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 78.3 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 20.2 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 21.4 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 56.9 lakh >Total income: Rs 21.9 lakh >>Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Santrampur election result or =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/santrampur-wise-election-results-live-s06a123/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>click here for compact election results of Santrampur> and all other seats in Gujarat. For =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/santrampur-election-result-s06a123/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Santrampur go here>.

Read all the Latest News here