Savarkundla Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Savarkundla seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kaswala Mahesh (BJP), Bharat Nakarani (AAP), Geetaben Najabhai Maru (BSP), Pratap Dudhat (INC), Kishor Bagada (IND), Haku Vala (IND), Shabbirbhai Alarakhbhai Malek (Pintubhai Malek) (IND), Saiyad Naushad Rahimmiya Kadri (IND), Yunusbhai Dolabhai Jadav (IND), Nanalal Kalidas Maheta (Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R)), Makvana Bharatbhai Kalubhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 54.19% which is -2.25% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.97 Savarkundla (સાવરકુંડલા) (Savar Kundla) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Amreli district of Gujarat. Savarkundla is part of Amreli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Savarkundla election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Savarkundla election result or click here for compact election results of Savarkundla and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Savarkundla go here.

Demographic profile of Savarkundla:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,54,268 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,31,915 were male and 1,22,346 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Savarkundla in 2022 is 927 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,38,362 eligible electors, of which 1,24,509 were male, 1,13,849 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,793 eligible electors, of which 1,11,234 were male, 1,00,559 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Savarkundla in 2017 was 47. In 2012, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Savarkundla:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Pratap Dudhat of INC won in this seat defeating Kamlesh Rasikbhai Kanani of BJP by a margin of 8,531 which was 6.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.01% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vaghasiya Vallabhbhai Vasharambhai (V V Vaghasiya) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pratap Dudhat of INC by a margin of 2,384 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.32% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 97. Savarkundla Assembly segment of the 14. Amreli Lok Sabha constituency. Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat defeating Paresh Dhanani of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Savarkundla:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Savarkundla:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Savarkundla are: Kaswala Mahesh (BJP), Bharat Nakarani (AAP), Geetaben Najabhai Maru (BSP), Pratap Dudhat (INC), Kishor Bagada (IND), Haku Vala (IND), Shabbirbhai Alarakhbhai Malek (Pintubhai Malek) (IND), Saiyad Naushad Rahimmiya Kadri (IND), Yunusbhai Dolabhai Jadav (IND), Nanalal Kalidas Maheta (Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R)), Makvana Bharatbhai Kalubhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Savarkundla:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.19%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.44%, while it was 62.09% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.25% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Savarkundla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Savarkundla constituency:

Assembly constituency No.97. Savarkundla comprises of the following areas of Amreli district of Gujarat: 1. Savarkundla Taluka. 2. lilia Taluka - entire taluka except villages - Kankot Nana, Rajkot Nana.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Savarkundla constituency, which are: Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Gariadhar, Rajula. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Savarkundla:

The geographic coordinates of Savarkundla is: 21°21’52.9"N 71°24’27.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Savarkundla

List of candididates contesting from Savarkundla Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kaswala Mahesh

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Profession: Business Consulting

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.8 crore

Total income: Rs 21.8 lakh

Candidate name: Bharat Nakarani

Party: AAP

Age: 37

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 19.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 99000

Immovable assets: Rs 61750

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Geetaben Najabhai Maru

Party: BSP

Age: 50

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pratap Dudhat

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: 1.Land Broker & Contractor 2.Pever Bloack Manufacturing (Cement Product), 3.Farming 4.From Rent 5.97-Savarkundla/Leeliya Dhara sabhya Payment

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 18.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.4 crore

Total income: Rs 57.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kishor Bagada

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Haku Vala

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shabbirbhai Alarakhbhai Malek (Pintubhai Malek)

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Animal husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Candidate name: Saiyad Naushad Rahimmiya Kadri

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Yunusbhai Dolabhai Jadav

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Travels Commission Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nanalal Kalidas Maheta

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R)

Age: 66

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Makvana Bharatbhai Kalubhai

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 35

Profession: Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Savarkundla election result or click here for compact election results of Savarkundla and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Savarkundla go here.

Read all the Latest News here