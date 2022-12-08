Savli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Savli seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Inamdar Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai (BJP), Vijaykumar Narvatsinh Chavda (AAP), Anilbhai Lallubhai Parmar (BSP), Kuldipsinh Udesinh Raulji(Vakil) (INC), Parmar Rajeshkumar Bachubhai (IND), Vijaysinh Dalpatsinh Mahida (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.92% which is -5.51% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.135 Savli (સાવલી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Savli is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Savli election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Savli election result or click here for compact election results of Savli and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Savli go here.

Demographic profile of Savli:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.7%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,668 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,17,620 were male and 1,13,044 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Savli in 2022 is 961 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,11,873 eligible electors, of which 1,09,674 were male, 1,02,196 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,403 eligible electors, of which 99074 were male, 90329 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Savli in 2017 was 26. In 2012, there were 34 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Savli:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Inamdar Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Brahmbhatt Sagar Prakash Koko of INC by a margin of 41,633 which was 25.38% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 59.29% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Inamdar Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Khumansin Raysinh Chauhan of INC by a margin of 20,319 votes which was 13.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 43.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 135. Savli Assembly segment of the 20. Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat defeating Prashant Patel (Tiko) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Savli:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Savli:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Savli are: Inamdar Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai (BJP), Vijaykumar Narvatsinh Chavda (AAP), Anilbhai Lallubhai Parmar (BSP), Kuldipsinh Udesinh Raulji(Vakil) (INC), Parmar Rajeshkumar Bachubhai (IND), Vijaysinh Dalpatsinh Mahida (IND).

Voter turnout in Savli:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.43%, while it was 76.99% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.51% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Savli went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Savli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.135. Savli comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: 1. Savli Taluka. 2. Vadodara Taluka (Part) Villages - Dodka, Rayaka, Sankarda, Vasna-Kotariya, Fajalpur (Sankarda).

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Savli constituency, which are: Anklav, Umreth, Thasra, Shahera, Godhra, Kalol, Halol, Vaghodia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Savli:

The geographic coordinates of Savli is: 22°34’43.0"N 73°16’28.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Savli

List of candididates contesting from Savli Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Inamdar Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai

Party: BJP

Age: 43

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 71.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Total income: Rs 22.4 lakh

Candidate name: Vijaykumar Narvatsinh Chavda

Party: AAP

Age: 46

Profession: Business Of Automobile Sells

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 51.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Anilbhai Lallubhai Parmar

Party: BSP

Age: 46

Profession: Printing & Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Moveable assets: Rs 56000

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kuldipsinh Udesinh Raulji(Vakil)

Party: INC

Age: 48

Profession: Farming & Lawer & Notary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 91.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Rajeshkumar Bachubhai

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 38.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Vijaysinh Dalpatsinh Mahida

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Tours & Travels & Broker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 54.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

