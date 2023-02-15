In a significant development, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is considered as the political arm of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), is reportedly going to field Shafi Bellare from Puttur constituency in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Shafi is one of the suspects in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru.

According to reports, the decision was taken as a meeting of SDPI workers and party leaders on February 10 in Puttur. However, the party is yet to officially announce Shafi’s name as the candidate.

Shafi Bellare will represent the SDPI in the Dakshina Kannada district’s Puttur constituency, according to party state president Abdul Majeed.

Notably, Shafi Bellare is currently in jail after his arrest by the NIA in Praveen Nettaru murder case. According to NIA chargesheet, Shafi conducted a recce of Praveen Nettaru’s house and gave information about him to the killers.

According to a Times of India report, SDPI Dakshina Kannada district general secretary Anwar Sadath Bajathoor said that though the decision had been made in the meeting, the official declaration to the public is yet to be made. SDPI is planning to field candidates in all assembly constituencies in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The decision to field a murder accused has invariably drawn flak from a lot of quarters, including the Bharatiya Janata Party. Praveen’s family members have also raised objections to Shafi contesting the election from Puttur.

According to a Udayavani report, Praveen’s father Shekhar Poojary has demanded that a murder accused like Shafi should not be given permission to contest election at any cost.

On the evening of July 26 last year, bike-borne assailants attacked Praveen Nettaru, a leader of the BJP Yuva Morcha, in Bellare village under the Sullia taluk of the district. He was hacked to death with sharp weapons. The leader of the BJP Yuva Morcha formerly had a broiler shop in Bellare, close to Puttur. Following Nettaru’s murder, unrest broke out in the Dakshina Kannada district. Soon after, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over the Praveen Nettaru murder case to the NIA.

