Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.29 Seraj (सिराज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Seraj is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Seraj election result

View Himachal Pradesh Results LIVE Here

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Seraj election result or click here for compact election results of Seraj and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Seraj go here.

Demographic profile of Seraj:

Advertisement

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 84315 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43216 were male and 40741 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Seraj in 2022 is 943 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 74825 eligible electors, of which 38833 were male, 35992 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 67952 eligible electors, of which 35284 were male, 32668 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Seraj in 2017 was 192. In 2012, there were 250 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Seraj:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Jai Ram Thakur of BJP won in this seat defeating Chet Ram of INC by a margin of 11,254 which was 17.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jai Ram Thakur of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Tara Thakur of INC by a margin of 5,752 votes which was 9.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.38% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 29. Seraj Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Seraj:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Seraj:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Seraj are: Jai Ram Thakur (BJP), Gita Nand (AAP), Indra Devi (BSP), Mahender Rana (CPI(M)), Chet Ram (INC), Narender Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout in Seraj:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.5%, while it was 85.19% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.4% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Seraj went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Seraj constituency:

Assembly constituency No.29. Seraj comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: Thunag Tehsil; Bali Chowki Sub-Tehsil; PCs Saroa, Bassi, Tharjun, Barra, majhothi of Syanj KC of Chachiot Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Seraj constituency, which are: Nachan, Mandi, Darang, Banjar, Anni, Karsog. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Seraj:

The geographic coordinates of Seraj is: 31°34’36.5"N 77°12’01.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Seraj

List of candididates contesting from Seraj Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jai Ram Thakur

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Total income: Rs 62 lakh

Candidate name: Gita Nand

Party: AAP

Age: 61

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 44.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Indra Devi

Party: BSP

Age: 53

Profession: Shopkeepar

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 23000

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahender Rana

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chet Ram

Party: INC

Age: 62

Profession: Agriculture and Horticulturist/Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 85 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narender Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Seraj election result or click here for compact election results of Seraj and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Seraj go here.

Read all the Latest News here