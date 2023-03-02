Seyochung Sitimi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Seyochung Sitimi seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: W Akum Yimkhiung (INC), S Keoshu Yimchunger (NDPP), R Tohanba (LJPRV), H Mukam (NPF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 93.46% which is 8.1% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.59 Seyochung Sitimi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kiphire district of Nagaland. Seyochung Sitimi is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Seyochung Sitimi election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Seyochung Sitimi election result or click here for compact election results of Seyochung Sitimi and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Seyochung Sitimi go here.

Demographic profile of Seyochung Sitimi:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.72%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 24086 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 11,852 were male and 12,234 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Seyochung Sitimi in 2023 is 1032 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 21744 eligible electors, of which 10,816 were male, 10,928 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 22154 eligible electors, of which 11,088 were male, 11,066 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Seyochung Sitimi in 2018 was 66. In 2013, there were 22 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Seyochung Sitimi:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, V Kashiho Sangtam of BJP won in this seat defeating C Kipili Sangtam of NPF by a margin of 1162 which was 6.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.29% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Shri C Kipili Sangtam of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Shri Tsasepi Sangtam of INC by a margin of 3399 votes which was 15.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 57.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 59. Seyochung Sitimi Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Seyochung Sitimi:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Seyochung Sitimi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Seyochung Sitimi are: W Akum Yimkhiung (INC), S Keoshu Yimchunger (NDPP), R Tohanba (LJPRV), H Mukam (NPF).

Voter turnout in Seyochung Sitimi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93.46%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.36%, while it was 97.96% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 8.1% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Seyochung Sitimi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Seyochung Sitimi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.59. Seyochung Sitimi comprises of the following areas of Kiphire district of Nagaland: Siyuchong Post and Yangphire, Thangthore, Old-Mungre, New-Mungre, Siyuchong, Shathomi, Lokhami, Phisami, Yangitong and Tsungre villages of Siyuchong Circle; Sitimi Station, Shishimi, Sitimi, Nikiya (Yangseki), Thazuvi, Nitoi, Honito, Kitangre, Langzanger and Natchhami villages of Sitimi Circle; and Shamphore, Longmatare, Ngoromi, Sanchore, Kesetong, Horongre, Keor, Amahotore andResetsu villages of Kiphire Circle in Kiphiresub-division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Seyochung Sitimi constituency, which are: Aghunato, Shamator Chessore, Pungro Kiphire, Satakha, Meluri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Seyochung Sitimi:

The geographic coordinates of Seyochung Sitimi is: 25°52’00.5"N 94°42’56.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Seyochung Sitimi

List of candidates contesting from Seyochung Sitimi Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V. Kashiho Sangtam

Party: BJP

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Khaseo Sangtam

Party: INC

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker and Politician

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 52.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C. Kipili Sangtam

Party: NPP

Age: 72

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician, Social Worker

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 92.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 8.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

