Shahpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.17 Shahpur (शाहपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Shahpur is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Shahpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shahpur election result or click here for compact election results of Shahpur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Shahpur go here.

Demographic profile of Shahpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 89978 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44834 were male and 43772 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shahpur in 2022 is 976 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 80097 eligible electors, of which 41051 were male, 39046 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 72593 eligible electors, of which 37330 were male, 35263 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shahpur in 2017 was 667. In 2012, there were 2217 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Shahpur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Sarveen Choudhary of BJP won in this seat defeating Major (Ret ) Vijai Singh Mankotia of IND by a margin of 6,147 which was 10.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sarveen of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vijai Singh of INC by a margin of 3,123 votes which was 5.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 17. Shahpur Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Shahpur:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Shahpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Shahpur are: Sarveen (BJP), Abhishek Singh (AAP), Banarshi Dass Dogra (BSP), Ashish Sharma (Hindu Samaj Party), Kewal Singh (INC), Ramesh Kumar (IND), Joginder Singh (IND).

Voter turnout in Shahpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.29%, while it was 72.7% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.11% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shahpur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Shahpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.17. Shahpur comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Harchakiyan Sub-Tehsil; Shahpur Tehsil; PCs Bandi, Chamyara, Kareri, Gharoh, Kajlot & Sudhed of Dharamshala-2 KC of Dharamshala Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Shahpur constituency, which are: Jawali, Bhattiyat, Dharamshala, Kangra, Dehra, Bharmour. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Shahpur:

The geographic coordinates of Shahpur is: 32°14’06.7"N 76°13’18.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shahpur

List of candididates contesting from Shahpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sarveen

Party: BJP

Age: 56

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 85 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 81.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 crore

Total income: Rs 22.5 lakh

Candidate name: Abhishek Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 44

Profession: Agriculture, Business and Rental

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 65.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 79 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 64.8 crore

Total income: Rs 9.1 lakh

Candidate name: Banarshi Dass Dogra

Party: BSP

Age: 61

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashish Sharma

Party: Hindu Samaj Party

Age: 30

Profession: Shopkeeper

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25000

Moveable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kewal Singh

Party: INC

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculture, Professional, Salary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 78.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ramesh Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Shopkeeper

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 16 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Joginder Singh

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Zila Parishad Member

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 61318

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 61318

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

