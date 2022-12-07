Shalimar Bagh-B ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.56

Ward No.56 Shalimar Bagh-B (शालीमार बाग-बी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Shalimar Bagh-B went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Shalimar Bagh-B corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Shalimar Bagh-B ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Shalimar Bagh-B was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Shalimar Bagh-B candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Shalimar Bagh-B ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ishupreet Kaur Gujral (AAP), Rekha Gupta (BJP), Mona Shokeen (INC), Bindu (IND).

MLA and MP of Shalimar Bagh-B

Bandana Kumari of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 14. Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Shalimar Bagh-B is a part.

Demographic profile of Shalimar Bagh-B

According to the delimitation report, Shalimar Bagh-B ward has a total population of 72,416 of which 4,861 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6.71% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Shalimar Bagh-B ward

The following areas are covered under the Shalimar Bagh-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: B-G-1Ligflat, Shalimar Bagh; J.J.Camp U, V, Shalimar Bagh, Ambedkar Nagar; Shalimar Bagh Bf-Sfs,; Shalimar Bagh B-D Lig Flats; Shalimar Bagh B-H; Shalimar Bagh B-J; Shalimar Bagh (C-A), T.Huts; Shalimar Bagh B.I.; Shalimar Bagh B.P; Shalimar Bagh Blk - B Pocket - A, B, E, Fh; Shalimar Bagh C.B (Abcd); Shalimar Bagh Rbi Colony - Lig; Shalimar Bagh, B-C; Shalimar Bagh, Janta Flat B.H.(East),;; Shalimar Bagh, B.G.(East) T Huts; Shalimar Bagh, B.J (East) Park; Shalimar Bagh, Jhuggi Near Railway Fatak; Police Colony Pocket B; Shalimar Bagh Block-A, Pkt-A; Shalimar Bagh Block-A, Pkt-D; Shalimar Bagh, Block-A, Pkt-B; Shalimar Bagh, Block-A, Pkt-C; “Shalimar Bagh, Block-A-, Pkt-E, A, F, O, P, M, N, G, L, K, H, Lig Flats, T Huts Area,;" “Shalimar Bagh, Block-B, Pkt-C, B, K, M, N, R, S, T, W, Q, 2, 1, Janta Flats, Lig Flats-;" Shalimar Bagh, Indira Colony, Jj Camp Near Raillway Lined, Block-Aa,; Singal Pur Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 56. Shalimar Bagh-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ishupreet Kaur Gujral; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,93,53,900; Total liabilities: Rs 36,21,182.

Candidate name: Rekha Gupta; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 5,20,06,212; Total liabilities: Rs 1,46,41,681.

Candidate name: Mona; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 8,37,000; Total liabilities: Rs 4,06,000.

Candidate name: Bindu; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,53,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,00,000.

