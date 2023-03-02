Shamator Chessore Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Shamator Chessore seat in Nagaland. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: S Heno Khiamniungan (NDPP), L Khumo Khiamniungan (LJPRV), Benei M Lamthiu (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86% which is -0.4% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.58 Shamator Chessore is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Tuensang district of Nagaland. Shamator Chessore is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Shamator Chessore election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shamator Chessore election result or click here for compact election results of Shamator Chessore and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Shamator Chessore go here.

Demographic profile of Shamator Chessore:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 18675 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,405 were male and 9,270 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shamator Chessore in 2023 is 986 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 17363 eligible electors, of which 8,773 were male, 8,590 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17622 eligible electors, of which 8,775 were male, 8,847 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Shamator Chessore in 2018 was 77. In 2013, there were 40 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Shamator Chessore:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Toshi Wungtung of NDPP won in this seat defeating R Tohanba of NPF by a margin of 307 which was 2.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 28.41% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, R Tohanba of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating K Yimso Yimchunger of JDU by a margin of 2914 votes which was 19.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 43.22% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 58. Shamator Chessore Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Shamator Chessore:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Shamator Chessore:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Shamator Chessore are: S Heno Khiamniungan (NDPP), L Khumo Khiamniungan (LJPRV), Benei M Lamthiu (NPP).

Voter turnout in Shamator Chessore:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.4%, while it was 86.87% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.4% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shamator Chessore went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Shamator Chessore constituency:

Assembly constituency No.58. Shamator Chessore comprises of the following areas of Tuensang district of Nagaland: Shamtoor H. Q. and Shamatorr, Waphur, Lasihiur, Sikiur, Rurur, Leanghonger, Melenchung, Chassir, Sangphur and Yahor villages of Shamtoor Circle; and Chessore Station, Chessore, Y. Aunner, Shiponger, Liutsukiur, Huker, Kephore and Aiponger villages of Chessore Circle in Tuensang Sadar sub-division.

A total of Nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Shamator Chessore constituency, which are: Suruhoto, Aghunato, Longkhim Chare, Tuensang Sadar-I, Tuensang Sadar-II, Noklak, Thonoknyu, Seyochung Sitimi, Pungro Kiphire. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Shamator Chessore:

The geographic coordinates of Shamator Chessore is: 26°05’53.9"N 94°45’40.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shamator Chessore

List of candidates contesting from Shamator Chessore Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: W Akum Yimkhiung

Party: INC

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 29.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Keoshu Yimchunger

Party: NDPP

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Tohanba

Party: LJPRV

Age: 57

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician/Social Service

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Mukam

Party: NPF

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker/Politician

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shamator Chessore election result or click here for compact election results of Shamator Chessore and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Shamator Chessore go here.

Read all the Latest News here