Shastri Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.70

Ward No.70 Shastri Nagar (शास्‍त्री नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Shastri Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Shastri Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Shastri Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Shastri Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Shastri Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Shastri Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Babita (AAP), Manoj Kumar Jindal (BJP), Mr Jai Singh (BSP), Pankaj Prahlad Singh Rana (INC).

MLA and MP of Shastri Nagar

Som Dutt of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 19. Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Shastri Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Shastri Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Shastri Nagar ward has a total population of 78,483 of which 7,232 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.21% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Shastri Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Shastri Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Gulabi Bagh Delhi Admn. Flats; Nimri Village House No. Wz, And Shastri Nagar Block A, B; Shastri Nagar Block F; Shastri Nagar Block Fk; Shastri Nagar Block L; Shastri Nagar Block L2; Shastri Nagar Block A; Shastri Nagar Block B; Shastri Nagar Block E; Shastri Nagar Block E2; Shastri Nagar Block No. M; Shastri Nagar Lalita Block; Anand Nagar; Dda Four Storey Flat Inderlok, Block A, B, Block 1 To 12; Inderlok Colony Block - A1 To A22, Chappal Mkt; Inderlok Colony Block - A1 To A22, Chappal Mkt, Tulsi Nagar; Sarai Rohilla Sarai Basti; Subhadra Colony Sarai Rohilla Block B, A; West Moti Bagh.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 70. Shastri Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Babita; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 43,42,781; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manoj Kumar Jindal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,98,48,004; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mr Jai Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 33,82,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pankaj Rana; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,517; Total liabilities: Rs 3,07,992.

