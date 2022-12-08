Shimla Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.63 Shimla (शिमला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Shimla election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shimla election result or click here for compact election results of Shimla and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Shimla go here.

Demographic profile of Shimla:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.64%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 48608 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25308 were male and 23195 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shimla in 2022 is 917 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 50424 eligible electors, of which 26826 were male, 23598 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 54905 eligible electors, of which 30273 were male, 24632 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shimla in 2017 was 18. In 2012, there were 185 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Shimla:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Suresh Bhardwaj of BJP won in this seat defeating Harish Janartha of IND by a margin of 1,903 which was 5.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Suresh Bhardwaj of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Harish of INC by a margin of 628 votes which was 1.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.59% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 63. Shimla Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Shimla:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Shimla:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Shimla are: Sanjay Sood (BJP), Chaman Rakesh (AAP), Rajesh Kumar Gill (BSP), Tikender Singh Panwar (CPI(M)), Harish Janartha (INC), Abhishek Barowalia (IND), Kalyan Singh (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Shimla:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.31%, while it was 59.21% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.78% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shimla went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Shimla constituency:

Assembly constituency No.63. Shimla comprises of the following areas of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh: Ward Nos. 1 to 5, 8 to 17, 22, 24 & 25 in Shimla municipal Corporation of Shimla urban and Rural Tehsils.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Shimla constituency, which are: Shimla Rural, Kasumpti. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Shimla:

The geographic coordinates of Shimla is: 31°06’08.6"N 77°09’53.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shimla

List of candididates contesting from Shimla Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sanjay Sood

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Social Worker & Businessman having shop at Old Bus Stand, Shimla HP

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Chaman Rakesh

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Business, Part Time Job & Horticulturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 79.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total income: Rs 9.1 lakh

Candidate name: Rajesh Kumar Gill

Party: BSP

Age: 56

Profession: Private Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tikender Singh Panwar

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 51

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 34.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 crore

Total income: Rs 25.5 lakh

Candidate name: Harish Janartha

Party: INC

Age: 57

Profession: Horticulturist/Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Total income: Rs 21.2 lakh

Candidate name: Abhishek Barowalia

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Legal Profession (Advocate)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 29.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Candidate name: Kalyan Singh

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 38

Profession: RERA Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 45.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 60 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

