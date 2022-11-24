Home » News » Elections » Sisodia Alleges BJP Hatching Conspiracy to Kill Kejriwal; LG Saxena Asks Delhi Police to Look into Complaint

Sisodia Alleges BJP Hatching Conspiracy to Kill Kejriwal; LG Saxena Asks Delhi Police to Look into Complaint

LG VK Saxena took cognizance of Sisodia's claim and urged the Delhi Police to look into it

Sisodia, however, asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics. (Photo: ANI)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conspired to kill Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal due to fear of losing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Gujarat Assembly elections. He further alleged that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has been asking his ‘goondas’ to attack Kejriwal.

LG VK Saxena later took cognizance of the claim and urged the Delhi Police to look into it, sources said. “Please ensure that such eventuality, orchestrated or other wise, do not happen, to the farthest possible extent," he asked the Police Commissioner.

“AAP is not afraid of their petty politics, now the public will answer for their hooliganism," Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

Sisodia’s remarks came in response to Tiwari’s tweets earlier in the day, in which he had expressed concern over Kejriwal’s security, while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and “selling of tickets" for the MCD polls.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sisodia had attacked BJP saying the party had “failed" to perform the primary responsibility of maintaining cleanliness during its 15-year tenure in the civic body and that people of Delhi would give a “befitting response" in the upcoming polls.

The AAP has taken up the issue of garbage management in Delhi in a bid to wrest power from the three-term winner BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

