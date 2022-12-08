Sojitra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Sojitra seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Patel Vipulkumar Vinubhai (BJP), Manubhai Ranchhodbhai Thakor (AAP), Mukeshbhai Ranchhodbhai Jadava (BSP), Poonambhai Madhabhai Parmar (INC), Gohil Yuvrajsinh Mahipatsinh (IND), Javedbhai Rajakbhai Vahora (IND), Devangkumar Narharilal Shelat (IND), Manubhai Jethabhai Vankar (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 69.84% which is -5.34% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.114 Sojitra (સોજીત્રા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Anand district of Gujarat. Sojitra is part of Anand Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Sojitra election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sojitra election result or click here for compact election results of Sojitra and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sojitra go here.

Demographic profile of Sojitra:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.52%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,788 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,13,876 were male and 1,06,906 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sojitra in 2022 is 939 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,486 eligible electors, of which 1,04,225 were male, 95256 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,139 eligible electors, of which 93123 were male, 84015 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sojitra in 2017 was 81. In 2012, there were 63 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Sojitra:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Punambhai Madhabhai Parmar of INC won in this seat defeating Patel Vipulkumar Vinubhai of BJP by a margin of 2,388 which was 1.59% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parmar Punambhai Madhabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Vipulkumar Vinubhai of BJP by a margin of 162 votes which was 0.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.15% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 114. Sojitra Assembly segment of the 16. Anand Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) of BJP won the Anand Parliament seat defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anand Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Sojitra:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sojitra:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Sojitra are: Patel Vipulkumar Vinubhai (BJP), Manubhai Ranchhodbhai Thakor (AAP), Mukeshbhai Ranchhodbhai Jadava (BSP), Poonambhai Madhabhai Parmar (INC), Gohil Yuvrajsinh Mahipatsinh (IND), Javedbhai Rajakbhai Vahora (IND), Devangkumar Narharilal Shelat (IND), Manubhai Jethabhai Vankar (IND).

Voter turnout in Sojitra:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.84%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.18%, while it was 78.12% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.34% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sojitra went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sojitra constituency:

Assembly constituency No.114. Sojitra comprises of the following areas of Anand district of Gujarat: 1. Sojitra Taluka. 2. Tarapur Taluka. 3. Petlad Taluka (Part) Villages - Silvai, Amod, Shekhadi, Pandoli, Nar, Sansej, Ramodadi, manpura, manej, Khadana, Kaniya, Danteli, Bhurakui, Sundara, Dhairyapura, Vadadala, Dharmaj.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Sojitra constituency, which are: Dholka, Matar, Petlad, Borsad, Sojitra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Sojitra:

The geographic coordinates of Sojitra is: 22°31’06.6"N 72°32’59.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sojitra

List of candididates contesting from Sojitra Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Patel Vipulkumar Vinubhai

Party: BJP

Age: 53

Profession: Business, Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 75.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Candidate name: Manubhai Ranchhodbhai Thakor

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 10.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mukeshbhai Ranchhodbhai Jadava

Party: BSP

Age: 33

Profession: Private Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 93000

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Moveable assets: Rs 93000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Poonambhai Madhabhai Parmar

Party: INC

Age: 60

Profession: Animal Husbandary, Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 42.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 14.9 lakh

Candidate name: Gohil Yuvrajsinh Mahipatsinh

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 24.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets: Rs 24 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Javedbhai Rajakbhai Vahora

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Pvt Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Devangkumar Narharilal Shelat

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Computer, Printer and Software Repair

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 28.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Manubhai Jethabhai Vankar

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13720

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sojitra election result or click here for compact election results of Sojitra and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sojitra go here.

Read all the Latest News here