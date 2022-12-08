Somnath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Somnath seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Mansinghbhai Meramanbhai Parmar (BJP), Jagmalbhai Jadavbhai Vala (AAP), Ambechada Hamirbhai Karasanbhai (BSP), Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai (INC), Shah Uday Navinbhai (IND), Irfanbhai Arahemanbhai Mugal (IND), Asatarbhai Aganibhai Panja (IND), Motivarash Devendrabhai Dhanjibhai (IND), Ishwarlal Kanjibhai Soneri (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.94% which is -3.04% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.90 Somnath (સોમનાથ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Gir Somnath district of Gujarat. Somnath is part of Junagadh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Somnath election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Somnath election result or click here for compact election results of Somnath and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Somnath go here.

Demographic profile of Somnath:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,031 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,33,523 were male and 1,29,505 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Somnath in 2022 is 970 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,35,083 eligible electors, of which 1,20,236 were male, 1,14,847 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,796 eligible electors, of which 1,05,771 were male, 1,00,025 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Somnath in 2017 was 104. In 2012, there were 89 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Somnath:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad of BJP by a margin of 20,450 which was 11.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.78% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Barad Jasabhai Bhanabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jotva Rajsibhai Virabhai of BJP by a margin of 2,096 votes which was 1.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 90. Somnath Assembly segment of the 13. Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Somnath:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Somnath:

Voter turnout in Somnath:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.94%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.98%, while it was 76.74% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.04% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Somnath went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Somnath constituency:

Assembly constituency No.90. Somnath comprises of the following areas of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat: Veraval Taluka.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Somnath constituency, which are: Mangrol, Talala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Somnath:

The geographic coordinates of Somnath is: 20°57’55.1"N 70°24’43.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Somnath

List of candididates contesting from Somnath Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Mansinghbhai Meramanbhai Parmar

Party: BJP

Age: 42

Profession: Paresh Roadways - Proprietor, Farming, Paresh Construction-Proprietor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Jagmalbhai Jadavbhai Vala

Party: AAP

Age: 57

Profession: Transport & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 18.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Total income: Rs 61.6 lakh

Candidate name: Ambechada Hamirbhai Karasanbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 57

Profession: Farming & Pvt. Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 72.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 21.3 lakh

Candidate name: Shah Uday Navinbhai

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 47 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Irfanbhai Arahemanbhai Mugal

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Asatarbhai Aganibhai Panja

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Motivarash Devendrabhai Dhanjibhai

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Fish Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 17.8 lakh

Candidate name: Ishwarlal Kanjibhai Soneri

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Business & Medical Practice

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 25.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Total income: Rs 5.8 lakh

