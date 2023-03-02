Sonamura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Sonamura seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tapan Chandra Das (CPM), Sunil Chandra Das (IND), Lutan Das (TMC), Kishor Barman (BJP), Bimal Das (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.07% which is -3.88% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.22 Sonamura (সোনামুড়া) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Sipahijala district of Tripura. Sonamura is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Sonamura election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sonamura election result or click here for compact election results of Sonamura and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sonamura go here.

Demographic profile of Sonamura:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.55%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44461 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,527 were male and 21,934 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sonamura in 2023 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 40447 eligible electors, of which 20,919 were male, 19,528 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 36357 eligible electors, of which 18,828 were male, 17,529 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sonamura in 2018 was 41. In 2013, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sonamura:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Shyamal Chakraborty of CPM won in this seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of BJP by a margin of 3432 which was 9.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 51.25% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Shyamal Chakraborty of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Subal Bhowmik of INC by a margin of 1526 votes which was 4.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 52.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 22. Sonamura Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sonamura:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sonamura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Sonamura are: Tapan Chandra Das (CPM), Sunil Chandra Das (IND), Lutan Das (TMC), Kishor Barman (BJP), Bimal Das (IND).

Voter turnout in Sonamura:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.07%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.95%, while it was 95.13% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.88% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sonamura went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Sonamura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.22. Sonamura comprises of the following areas of Sipahijala district of Tripura: Urmai and Shobhapur Tehsils; Khedabari mouza and Sonamura Nagar Panchayat in Sonamura Tehsil; melaghar mouza in melaghar Tehsil; and Chandigarh mouza in Telkajla Tehsil in Sonamura Sub-Division.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Sonamura constituency, which are: Boxanagar, Nalchar, Dhanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Sonamura:

The geographic coordinates of Sonamura is: 23°28’21.0"N 91°17’47.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sonamura

List of candidates contesting from Sonamura Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shyamal Chakraborty

Party: CPM

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Premjit Sinha

Party: IND

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Neel Kamal Saha

Party: TMC

Age: 33

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 8.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: Debabrata Bhattacharjee

Party: BJP

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service and Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 26.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

