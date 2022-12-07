Sonia Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.249

Ward No.249 Sonia Vihar (सोनिया विहार) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sonia Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sonia Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sonia Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sonia Vihar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sonia Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Sonia Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rimjhim Sharma (AAP), Soni Pandey (BJP), Preeti (INC).

MLA and MP of Sonia Vihar

Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 70. Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sonia Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Sonia Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Sonia Vihar ward has a total population of 65,031 of which 6,071 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.34% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sonia Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Sonia Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sonia Vihar Iiird Pusta; Sonia Vihar Iiird Pusta, Sonia Vihar Ist Pusta; Sonia Vihar Block-A, 0 To Ist Pusta; Sonia Vihar Part Ii, Sonia Vihar Ist Pusta.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 249. Sonia Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rimjhim Sharma; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 60,99,654; Total liabilities: Rs 1,81,213.

Candidate name: Soni Pandey; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,21,94,236; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Preeti; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,69,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

