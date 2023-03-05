Special ‘Lotus’ Sandesh in Tripura to Mark BJP’s Poll Win

Nothing tastes sweeter than success and this sweetshop in Agartala rolled out celebrations for election results in style

To mark BJP’s victory in the Tripura Assembly Elections, this sweetshop came up with a special Sandesh – a popular sweet dish – with a ‘lotus’ twist.

To commemorate the BJP’s victory in Tripura, the sweet prepared from kheer contains a lotus.

Each Sandesh - the big ones – weigh about one kilogram and costs Rs 1,200. The smaller ones on the other hand cost somewhere between Rs 750 to Rs 250.

Located opposite the Ujayanta Palace where Pradyot Manikya - the royal scion and leader of TIPRA Motha lives - Sherowali Sweets say they have sold over 30 pieces of these ‘lotus’ Sandesh. Most of these sweets were reportedly purchased by BJP supporters and well-wishers.

“I am happy that the BJP has come to power for a second term. We want development and progress in the state and only BJP can give the state the much needed change. The first thing I would like BJP 2.0 in Tripura to do is control the drug menace in the state. I want it to protect the youngsters." Ghosh, the owner of the sweet shop said.

Earlier this week, the BJP and its allies won 32 seats in Tripura. The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura or IPFT sailed past the half-way mark of 30 to retain power. The victory, though, was well short of the “tsunami" predicted by Chief Minister Manik Saha and below the BJP’s 2018 score of 36.

The swearing-in ceremony of the next chief minister of the state is expected to be held on 8th March.

The day would also mark a huge milestone in the politics of the state as Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhoumik has emerged as a strong contender to take over as the next Tripura chief minister.

If she takes over, she will be the first woman Chief Minister in the whole of Northeast and the only woman CM among the current BJP CMs.​

The momentous day could also mean more orders for Sherowali Sweets for their special ‘Padda’ Sandesh or ‘lotus’ Sandesh.

