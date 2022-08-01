SR Patil New Entrant in Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar War for K'taka CM Crown. Can Cong Avert Catastrophe?

The Congress never seems to catch a breath. Even as the party was trying to douse raging tempers in Karnataka, where veteran leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are at loggerheads over the chief minister’s chair, senior party leader Veerappa Moily’s googly has made the contest three-way by throwing the name of SR Patil in the ring.

Moily, who was invited for Patil’s 74th birthday celebrations in Bagalkote, took the opportunity to pitch the leader’s name for the chief ministerial post for the 2023 assembly elections and said he had recommended Patil’s name earlier for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president post too.

Shivanagowda Rudragowda Patil, 74, was the minister for infrastructure, information technology, biotechnology, science and technology, planning, and statistics in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government from 2013-18. A senior congressman, Patil also served as the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Moily’s comments come amid the Congress high command’s repeated warnings to party leaders to refrain from commenting on the chief ministerial face — a message that seems to have been ignored by leaders who continue to openly back their favourites.

When asked about Moily’s comments, Shivakumar said he would face the elections as a leader. Prodded further, he said one should ask Moily about the reasons behind his decision.

The Grand Old Party’s Karnataka unit has been hit by infighting as one group backs former CM Siddaramaiah, while the other favours party’s state president DK Shivakumar for the top post.

Senior leaders and Congressmen who understand the consequences of this groupism, have sounded a cautious note, saying, “First, winning the election is more important, then comes the CM post. Let’s cross the bridge first."

Siddaramaiah’s supporters have planned grand celebrations on his 75th birthday on August 3 at Davangere in an apparent show of strength, as it comes ahead of the party sounding the poll bugle. The event is being seen as an attempt by Siddaramaiah’s camp to project him and his contributions, with an aim to send out a message to both the high command and his detractors within the party, ahead of polls, while consolidating the Kuruba leader’s ‘AHINDA’ vote base.AHINDA is a Kannada acronym that stands for ‘Alpasankhyataru’ (minorities), ‘Hindulidavaru’ (Backward Classes) and ‘Dalitaru’ (Dalits).

The state Congress seemed confused in its response to the event that is likely to be attended by its national leader Rahul Gandhi, as it first tried to see it as a private event organised by Siddaramaiah’s supporters, then amid fears that the event may turn into a show of strength, a word was spread it will be held on the party forum.

Finally it was packaged as an event organised by Congress leaders and workers, but not on the party forum, as Siddarmaiah and his camp succeeded in going ahead with the event, despite resistance from within especially by Shivakumar camp and some Congress old guards, by warning against promotion of “personality cult".

Not taking things lightly, Shivakumar sought to turn the tide in his favour; he has played the community card by calling on the dominant Vokkaliga community, to which he belongs, to support his chief ministerial bid.Referring to him being the only Vokkaliga KPCC president after S M Krishna (who later went on to become CM), Shivakumar, while citing the example of how Dalits would want one of their own to become the CM, recently said, “every community has self-respect. Let our community come together."

A few political observers and party insiders are of the opinion that there are more voices in favour of Siddarmaiah compared to Shivakumar, among the legislators, and this has rattled the KPCC chief, who firmly believes “this is his time, as the party president is a natural contender for CM post".

(With PTI inputs)

