Subhash Mohalla ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.233

Ward No.233 Subhash Mohalla (सुभाष मोहल्‍ला) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Babarpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Subhash Mohalla went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Subhash Mohalla corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Subhash Mohalla ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Subhash Mohalla was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Subhash Mohalla candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Subhash Mohalla ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rekha Tyagi (AAP), Manazara Khanam (AIMIM), Manisha Singh (BJP), Nazra Begum (INC).

MLA and MP of Subhash Mohalla

Gopal Rai of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 67. Babarpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Subhash Mohalla is a part.

Demographic profile of Subhash Mohalla

According to the delimitation report, Subhash Mohalla ward has a total population of 57,209 of which 2,236 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 3.91% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Subhash Mohalla ward

The following areas are covered under the Subhash Mohalla ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Durga Gali Maujpur; “Durga Gali Maujpur, Madhuban Mohalla, Maujpur Village, Mohan Puri, Sawami Daya Nand Gali, Bhatia Gali, Guru Nanak Gali ..Dawaba Gali, Maujpur;" Noor -E- Ellahi, Vijay Park; Subhash Mohalla Block-A, B, C; Subhash Mohalla Block-A, B, C, Subhash Mohalla Block-B, C; Subhash Mohalla Block-B, C; Yamuna Vihar, Block - C-11, C-12.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 233. Subhash Mohalla ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rekha Tyagi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 31,73,322; Total liabilities: Rs 6,34,107.

Candidate name: Manazara Khanam; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,75,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manisha Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 67,51,374; Total liabilities: Rs 6,78,000.

Candidate name: Nazra Begum; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 18,65,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

