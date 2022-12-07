Subhash Nagar Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.98

Ward No.98 Subhash Nagar (सुभाष नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Hari Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Subhash Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Subhash Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Subhash Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Subhash Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Subhash Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Subhash Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Manju Setia (AAP), Rekha Sahni (BJP), Reena Devi (BSP), Saneh Tripathi (INC), Rekha Bharara (IND), Ruchi Mangotra (IND), Susheel Kumari (IND).

MLA and MP of Subhash Nagar

Raj Kumari Dhillon of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 28. Hari Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Subhash Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Subhash Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Subhash Nagar ward has a total population of 59,595 of which 4,633 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.77% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Subhash Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Subhash Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Beriwala Bagh, Hari Ngr Blk B; Mayapuri Ind.Area Block A-1 To 50, B, T-Huts.; Mayapuri Ind.Area Block A-1 To 50, B, T-Huts., Mayapuri Ph-I T-Huts Near Community Centre, Near A-12; Prayog Vihar; Vatika Apptt.Blck A, B, C, D, E, F; Vikrant Enclave; Manak Vihar Block - A, B, C; Manak Vihar Block - A, B, C, Tihar Village; Maya Puri Dda (Lig) Flats; Rajouri Garden Apptt(Near Mayapuri Chowk); “Subhash Nagar Block - 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, ( Shivaji Marg);".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 98. Subhash Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Manju Setia; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 42,99,45,739; Total liabilities: Rs 10,94,52,700.

Candidate name: Rekha Sahni; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,37,97,819; Total liabilities: Rs 89,37,812.

Candidate name: Reena Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 5,48,016; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Saneh Tripathi; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 27,090.

Candidate name: Rekha Bharara; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,00,54,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ruchi Mangotra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 95,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Susheel Kumari; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,73,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

