Sultanpuri-A ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.43

Ward No.43 Sultanpuri-A (सुल्‍तानपुरी-ए) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sultanpuri-A went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sultanpuri-A corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sultanpuri-A ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sultanpuri-A was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sultanpuri-A candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Sultanpuri-A ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Bobi (AAP), Ekta (BJP), Sunaina (BSP), Varuna Dhaka (INC), Manjeeta (NCP).

MLA and MP of Sultanpuri-A

Mukesh Ahlawat of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 10. Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sultanpuri-A is a part.

Demographic profile of Sultanpuri-A

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Sultanpuri-A ward has a total population of 74,003 of which 37,206 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 50.28% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sultanpuri-A ward

The following areas are covered under the Sultanpuri-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sultan Pur Majra Ct Sultan Puri Block C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-6, C-7, C-8 C-9, C-10, Ews Flats; Sultan Pur Majra Ct Sultan Puri Block C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-6, C-7, C-8 C-9, C-10, Ews Flats; Sultan Pur Majra Ct Sultan Puri Block A, B Extn; “Sultan Pur Majra Ct Sultan Puri Block A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, A-5 Ews Flats, T-Huts;" Sultan Pur Majra Ct Sultan Puri Block B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4, B-5, Ews Flats; “Sultan Pur Mazra Ct Block-F-1, F-2, F-3, F-4, F-5, F-6, F-7, Sultan Pur Mazra Ct Village Sultanpur Mazra;" Sultan Pur Mazra Ct Rajpark; Sultan Pur Mazra Ct 80 Harijan Basti; Sultan Pur Mazra Ct New Friends Enclave.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 43. Sultanpuri-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Bobi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 92,10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ekta; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,12,311; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sunaina; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 58,52,713; Total liabilities: Rs 7,33,155.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Varuna Dhaka; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 51,12,600; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manjeeta; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,12,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here