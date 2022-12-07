Sultanpuri-B ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.44

Ward No.44 Sultanpuri-B (सुल्‍तानपुरी-बी) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sultanpuri-B went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sultanpuri-B corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sultanpuri-B ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sultanpuri-B was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sultanpuri-B candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Sultanpuri-B ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Daulat (AAP), Hukum Singh (BJP), Avita Devi (BSP), Manohar Lal (INC), Sneha (IND).

MLA and MP of Sultanpuri-B

Mukesh Ahlawat of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 10. Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sultanpuri-B is a part.

Demographic profile of Sultanpuri-B

According to the delimitation report, Sultanpuri-B ward has a total population of 72,975 of which 31,777 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 43.55% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sultanpuri-B ward

The following areas are covered under the Sultanpuri-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sultan Pur Majra Ct, Block D-1, D-2, D-3, D-4, D-5, D-6, D-7, T-Huts; Sultan Pur Majra Ct, Block E-1, E-2, E-3, E-4, E-5, E-6, E-7, T-Huts,; Sultan Pur Majra Ct, Block H-1, H-2, H-3; Sultan Pur Mazra Ct Bhalla Cluster; Sultan Pur Mazra Ct Block-F-1, F-2, F-3, F-4, F-5, F-6, F-7; Sultan Pur Mazra Ct Block-G; Sultan Pur Mazra Ct Sec-V, Friends Enclave, Sultan Pur Mazra Ct Sec-Vi, Friends Enclave; Sultan Pur Mazra Ct 80" Harijan Basti, Sultan Pur Mazra Ct 80" Indrajheel.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 44. Sultanpuri-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Daulat; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,87,926; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Hukum Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 22,69,800; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Avita Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 21,79,435; Total liabilities: Rs 86,434.

Candidate name: Manohar Lal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 15,20,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sneha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,73,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

