Sundar Nagri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.218

Ward No.218 Sundar Nagri (सुंदर नगरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Seema Puri Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sundar Nagri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sundar Nagri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sundar Nagri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sundar Nagri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sundar Nagri candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Sundar Nagri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Mohini (AAP), Renu (BJP), Sunita (BSP), Pooja Rani (INC), Chitra Shalini (IND).

MLA and MP of Sundar Nagri

Rajendra Pal Gautam of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 63. Seema Puri Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sundar Nagri is a part.

Demographic profile of Sundar Nagri

According to the delimitation report, Sundar Nagri ward has a total population of 83,935 of which 20,704 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 24.67% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sundar Nagri ward

The following areas are covered under the Sundar Nagri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Anand Gram (Leprocy), Gandhi Kust Ashram, Mata Veshno Marg Colony, New Light Colony (Slum), Priyadarshni Vihar Colony (Slum), Shanti Samiti (Leprocy) Colony, South Jhuggi Including Sarhadpuri Ii, Near Mcd Dispensary, Abc-Block Near Shamshanghat; Jj Colony New Seemapuri Block-A,; Jj Colony New Seemapuri Block-B,; Jj Colony New Seemapuri Block-C,; Jj Colony New Seemapuri Block-D; Jj Colony New Seemapuri Block-E; Jj Colony New Seemapuri Block-F; T-Huts Along B, D Block New Seemapuri; T-Huts E-Block New Seemapuri; T-Huts F-Block New Seemapuri; T-Huts Near Jain Mandir, Dilshad Garden On Dda Flate Between Road, Kabristan; J.J Colony New Seema Puri Block D,; Nand Nagri Block G-5, G-5; Sunder Nagri Block G-3; Sunder Nagri Block I; Sunder Nagri Block J; Sunder Nagri Block K; Sunder Nagri Block L, Mcd Flat; Sunder Nagri Block M,; Sunder Nagri Block N,; Sunder Nagri Block O; Sunder Nagri Janta Flats For Sweeper, Mcd School; Sunder Nagri T-Huts Block F-1; Sunder Nagri T-Huts Block F-1, Sunder Nagri T-Huts Block F-2,; Sunder Nagri T-Huts Block F-2,; Sunder Nagri T-Huts Block H.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 218. Sundar Nagri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Mohini; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,74,96,679; Total liabilities: Rs 13,88,850.

Candidate name: Renu; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 32,35,087; Total liabilities: Rs 45,73,000.

Candidate name: Sunita; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,63,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pooja Rani; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 26,84,843; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Chitra Shalini; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 73,565; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

