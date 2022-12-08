Sundernagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Sundernagar seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rakesh Kumar (BJP), Pooja Verma (AAP), Narayan Singh (BSP), Sohan Lal (INC), Abhishek Thakur (IND), Het Ram (IND), Tek Chand (IND), Ran Vijay Singh (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party), Thakur Singh (Sainik Samaj Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 77.8% which is 0.63% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.27 Sundernagar (सुंदरनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Sundernagar is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Sundernagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sundernagar election result or click here for compact election results of Sundernagar and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sundernagar go here.

Demographic profile of Sundernagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.29% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 83690 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41603 were male and 41409 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sundernagar in 2022 is 995 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 74361 eligible electors, of which 37762 were male, 36599 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 67908 eligible electors, of which 34976 were male, 32932 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sundernagar in 2017 was 421. In 2012, there were 637 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sundernagar:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Rakesh Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Sohan Lal of INC by a margin of 9,263 which was 16.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sohan Lal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Roop Singh of IND by a margin of 8,990 votes which was 17.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 27. Sundernagar Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sundernagar:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sundernagar:

Voter turnout in Sundernagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.17%, while it was 77.45% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.63% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sundernagar went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sundernagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.27. Sundernagar comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: KC Dehar, PCs Kalauhad, Kapahi, maloh, Bari, Bhanwar of Sundernagar KC, Sundernagar municipal Council of Sundernagar Tehsil; KC Batwara, PCs Bara, Nihri, Badhu, Kathachi, Jaral, Pressi, Charkhari & Bajaran of Nihri KC of Nihri Sub-Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Sundernagar constituency, which are: Bilaspur, Sarkaghat, Balh, Nachan, Karsog, Shimla Rural, Arki. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Sundernagar:

The geographic coordinates of Sundernagar is: 31°24’50.8"N 76°56’18.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sundernagar

List of candididates contesting from Sundernagar Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rakesh Kumar

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculture with Joint Family in Parental Land

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 44.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 29.2 lakh

Candidate name: Pooja Verma

Party: AAP

Age: 31

Profession: Advocate and Transporter

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Narayan Singh

Party: BSP

Age: 35

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 59.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 59.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sohan Lal

Party: INC

Age: 64

Profession: Social Worker cum Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 21.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 77 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 95.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20.8 crore

Total income: Rs 15 lakh

Candidate name: Abhishek Thakur

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 7.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Total income: Rs 92.5 lakh

Candidate name: Het Ram

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tek Chand

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Social Worker cum Agriculture and Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 25.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 19 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ran Vijay Singh

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 36

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 26000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakur Singh

Party: Sainik Samaj Party

Age: 69

Profession: Army Service Retd.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 16.3 lakh

