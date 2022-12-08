Surat East Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Surat East seat in Gujarat. A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Arvind Shantilal Rana (BJP), Wasim Ikbalbhai Khokar (Kureshi) (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Karimkhan Rahimkhan Pathan (Bharatiya Bahujan Congress), Abdulsamad Abdulmajid Munshi (BSP), Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala (INC), Shahabudin Jainudin Malbari (IND), Ibrahim Yakub Nagori (IND), Patel Minhaj Yunusbhai (IND), Mohamad Faiz Mohamad Faruq Mulla (IND), Samir Fakruddin Shaikh (IND), Kher Paresh Anandbhai (IND), Pathan Riyazkhan Abdulkhan (IND), Nurubhai Shakurbhai Shaikh (IND), Mansur Ahmad Chashmawala (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 64.77% which is -2.48% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.159 Surat East (સુરત પૂર્વ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Surat East is part of Surat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Surat East election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Surat East election result or click here for compact election results of Surat East and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Surat East go here.

Demographic profile of Surat East:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.64%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,029 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,857 were male and 1,06,131 female and 41 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Surat East in 2022 is 975 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,01,331 eligible electors, of which 1,02,266 were male, 99056 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,809 eligible electors, of which 97446 were male, 93357 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Surat East in 2017 was 2. In 2012, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Surat East:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Arvind Shantilal Rana of BJP won in this seat defeating Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas of INC by a margin of 13,347 which was 9.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.6% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gilitwala Ranjitbhai Mangubhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pirzada Kadir Kayamudin of INC by a margin of 15,789 votes which was 11.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.39% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 159. Surat East Assembly segment of the 24. Surat Lok Sabha constituency. Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won the Surat Parliament seat defeating Ashok Patel (Adhevada) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Surat East:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Surat East:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Surat East are: Arvind Shantilal Rana (BJP), Wasim Ikbalbhai Khokar (Kureshi) (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Karimkhan Rahimkhan Pathan (Bharatiya Bahujan Congress), Abdulsamad Abdulmajid Munshi (BSP), Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala (INC), Shahabudin Jainudin Malbari (IND), Ibrahim Yakub Nagori (IND), Patel Minhaj Yunusbhai (IND), Mohamad Faiz Mohamad Faruq Mulla (IND), Samir Fakruddin Shaikh (IND), Kher Paresh Anandbhai (IND), Pathan Riyazkhan Abdulkhan (IND), Nurubhai Shakurbhai Shaikh (IND), Mansur Ahmad Chashmawala (SP).

Voter turnout in Surat East:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.77%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.25%, while it was 71.32% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.48% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Surat East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Surat East constituency:

Assembly constituency No.159. Surat East comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: 1. Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 1, 2 , 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 30.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Surat East constituency, which are: Surat West, Surat North, Limbayat, Majura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Surat East:

The geographic coordinates of Surat East is: 21°11’31.6"N 72°49’29.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Surat East

List of candididates contesting from Surat East Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Arvind Shantilal Rana

Party: BJP

Age: 61

Profession: Printing Work, Stationery General Provider

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 27.7 lakh

Candidate name: Wasim Ikbalbhai Khokar (Kureshi)

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 36

Profession: Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 56.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Candidate name: Karimkhan Rahimkhan Pathan

Party: Bharatiya Bahujan Congress

Age: 27

Profession: Retail Fruits Sell

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abdulsamad Abdulmajid Munshi

Party: BSP

Age: 54

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala

Party: INC

Age: 44

Profession: Business, Galaxy Corporation

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 23.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Candidate name: Shahabudin Jainudin Malbari

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Two Wheeler Sale - Purchase

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ibrahim Yakub Nagori

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Rickshaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Minhaj Yunusbhai

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 59220

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 59220

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohamad Faiz Mohamad Faruq Mulla

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Broker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 35000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 35000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Samir Fakruddin Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Wood Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kher Paresh Anandbhai

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Property Dealer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pathan Riyazkhan Abdulkhan

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Broker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nurubhai Shakurbhai Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 65000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mansur Ahmad Chashmawala

Party: SP

Age: 45

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

