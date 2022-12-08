Surat North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Surat North seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kantibhai Himmatbhai Balar (BJP), Mahendra Navadiya (AAP), Achchha Saeedbhai Yusufbhai (BSP), Ashok Patel (Adhevada) (INC), Aarjubi Rauf Shah (IND), Mohammad Imtiyaz Yusuf Bhai Shaikh (IND), Sirajkhan Pathan (IND), Mohammad Juned Memon (IND), Anish Ahmad Moriswala (Log Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 59.24% which is -4.82% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.160 Surat North (સુરત ઉત્તર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Surat North is part of Surat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Surat North election result

Demographic profile of Surat North:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,187 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 86094 were male and 77081 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Surat North in 2022 is 895 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,57,251 eligible electors, of which 83549 were male, 73688 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,013 eligible electors, of which 81001 were male, 71012 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Surat North in 2017 was 1. In 2012, there were 7 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Surat North:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of INC by a margin of 20,022 which was 19.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.27% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Choksi Ajaykumar Jashvantlal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kachhdiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of INC by a margin of 22,034 votes which was 21.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 160. Surat North Assembly segment of the 24. Surat Lok Sabha constituency. Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won the Surat Parliament seat defeating Ashok Patel (Adhevada) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Surat North:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Surat North:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Surat North are: Kantibhai Himmatbhai Balar (BJP), Mahendra Navadiya (AAP), Achchha Saeedbhai Yusufbhai (BSP), Ashok Patel (Adhevada) (INC), Aarjubi Rauf Shah (IND), Mohammad Imtiyaz Yusuf Bhai Shaikh (IND), Sirajkhan Pathan (IND), Mohammad Juned Memon (IND), Anish Ahmad Moriswala (Log Party).

Voter turnout in Surat North:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.06%, while it was 67.97% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.82% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Surat North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Surat North constituency:

Assembly constituency No.160. Surat North comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 4, 6, 7, 29, 31, 32.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Surat North constituency, which are: Surat West, Katargam, Varachha Road, Karanj, Surat East. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Surat North:

The geographic coordinates of Surat North is: 21°12’46.4"N 72°50’21.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Surat North

List of candididates contesting from Surat North Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kantibhai Himmatbhai Balar

Party: BJP

Age: 67

Profession: Social Activity

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 54.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 52.9 crore

Total income: Rs 21.5 lakh

Candidate name: Mahendra Navadiya

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 39.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.2 lakh

Candidate name: Achchha Saeedbhai Yusufbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 65

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Patel (Adhevada)

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 51.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Candidate name: Aarjubi Rauf Shah

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammad Imtiyaz Yusuf Bhai Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Rickshaw Puller

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 48000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sirajkhan Pathan

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Rickshaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 19000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 19000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammad Juned Memon

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Auto Rickshaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 24000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 24000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anish Ahmad Moriswala

Party: Log Party

Age: 40

Profession: Broker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50600

Immovable assets: Rs 98000

Total income: Rs 0

