Surat West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Surat West seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Purnesh Modi (BJP), Moxesh Rameshchandra Sanghavi (AAP), Vimal Raju Uttpure (BSP), Sanjay R Shah (Patva) (INC), Kamalshah Fakir (IND), Mohammad Umarji Khadakiwala (IND), Mohamad Asfaq Iqbal Shekh (IND), Farzan Allarakha Meman (IND), Amish Narayanbhai Chunawala (IND), Mohammed Zakir Nizamuddin Shaikh (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.92% which is -4.79% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.167 Surat West (સુરત પશ્ચિમ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Surat West is part of Surat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Surat West election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Surat West election result or click here for compact election results of Surat West and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Surat West go here.

Demographic profile of Surat West:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.6% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.35%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,56,863 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,30,719 were male and 1,26,141 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Surat West in 2022 is 965 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,041 eligible electors, of which 1,13,337 were male, 1,08,703 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,643 eligible electors, of which 1,01,021 were male, 95622 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Surat West in 2017 was 5. In 2012, there were 9 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Surat West:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Purnesh Modi of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Iqbal Daud of INC by a margin of 77,882 which was 51.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 73.95% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kishorbhai Ratilal Vankawala of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Ushaben Babubhai of INC by a margin of 69,731 votes which was 52.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 74.32% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 167. Surat West Assembly segment of the 24. Surat Lok Sabha constituency. Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won the Surat Parliament seat defeating Ashok Patel (Adhevada) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surat Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Surat West:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Surat West:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Surat West are: Purnesh Modi (BJP), Moxesh Rameshchandra Sanghavi (AAP), Vimal Raju Uttpure (BSP), Sanjay R Shah (Patva) (INC), Kamalshah Fakir (IND), Mohammad Umarji Khadakiwala (IND), Mohamad Asfaq Iqbal Shekh (IND), Farzan Allarakha Meman (IND), Amish Narayanbhai Chunawala (IND), Mohammed Zakir Nizamuddin Shaikh (SP).

Voter turnout in Surat West:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.71%, while it was 67.86% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.79% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Surat West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Surat West constituency:

Assembly constituency No.167. Surat West comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No.-14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 63, 64, 65.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Surat West constituency, which are: Katargam, Surat North, Surat East, Majura, Olpad, Choryasi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Surat West:

The geographic coordinates of Surat West is: 21°12’22.3"N 72°47’42.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Surat West

List of candididates contesting from Surat West Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Purnesh Modi

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Cabinet Minister

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 34 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 60.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 20.9 lakh

Candidate name: Moxesh Rameshchandra Sanghavi

Party: AAP

Age: 37

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 99.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 91.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 37.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.1 lakh

Candidate name: Vimal Raju Uttpure

Party: BSP

Age: 43

Profession: Sewing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 41000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1000

Immovable assets: Rs 40000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjay R. Shah (Patva)

Party: INC

Age: 54

Profession: Diamond Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 33.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 8.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kamalshah Fakir

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Painter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 90000

Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammad Umarji Khadakiwala

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 45000

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohamad Asfaq Iqbal Shekh

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: AC repairing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Farzan Allarakha Meman

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amish Narayanbhai Chunawala

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Financial Adviser

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 84.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 80 lakh

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: Mohammed Zakir Nizamuddin Shaikh

Party: SP

Age: 35

Profession: Pan Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 75000

Moveable assets: Rs 35000

Immovable assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Surat West election result or click here for compact election results of Surat West and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Surat West go here.

Read all the Latest News here