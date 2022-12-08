'Surprising Feat': Kejriwal on AAP Becoming National Party Through Impressive Show in Gujarat Elections

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed joy over AAP becoming a national party through an impressive show in Gujarat assembly elections. Recalling AAP’s inception 10 years ago, he said it is a surprising achievement, since only a handful of parties are national parties in the country.

On Thursday, AAP garnered over 13% votes in the Gujarat assembly elections, crossing the minimum requirement for any party to become a national party. “I would like to thank the people of Gujarat who showed faith in us. We held a very positive campaign throughout and didn’t malign any other party," Kejriwal said.

“Gujarat is considered BJP’s stronghold and I am glad AAP was able to make a name for itself in this stronghold. Next time, we will hopefully win too," he further added.

BJP candidate Mohan Konkani wrested the Scheduled Tribe (ST) seat of Vyara in Tapi district of Gujarat by defeating four-time Congress MLA Punabhai Gamit, who was pushed to the third position due to an impressive show put up by new entrant AAP.

In Saurashtra as well, AAP put up a good show despite losing the seat. BJP MLA Kunvarji Bavaliya defeated his nearest rival from AAP, Tejas Gajipara, by a margin of 16,172 votes. However, the seat was always considered a key fight between six-time MLA Bavaliya and his one-time prodigy Bholabhai Gohil fielded from Congress, a PTI report said.

