Sutnga Saipung Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Sutnga Saipung seat in Meghalaya. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Vincent .H. Pala (INC), Shitlang Pale (UDP), Santa Mary Shylla (NPP), Krison Langstang (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.8% which is 1.22% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.5 Sutnga Saipung is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Sutnga Saipung is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Sutnga Saipung election result

Demographic profile of Sutnga Saipung:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.03% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 96.6%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.46%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 39,141 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,083 were male and 20,058 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sutnga Saipung in 2023 is 1051 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 37,959 eligible electors, of which 18,945 were male, 19,014 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 31,521 eligible electors, of which 15,847 were male, 15,674 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sutnga Saipung in 2018 was 2. In 2013, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sutnga Saipung:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Shitlang Pale of INC won in this seat defeating Hopeful Bamon of NPEP by a margin of 1,584 which was 4.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 35.77% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Hopeful Bamon of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Shitlang Pale of INC by a margin of 1,462 votes which was 5.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 48.92% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 5. Sutnga Saipung Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sutnga Saipung:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sutnga Saipung:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Sutnga Saipung are: Vincent .H. Pala (INC), Shitlang Pale (UDP), Santa Mary Shylla (NPP), Krison Langstang (BJP).

Voter turnout in Sutnga Saipung:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.8%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.58%, while it was 92.49% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.22% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sutnga Saipung went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Sutnga Saipung constituency:

Assembly constituency No.5. Sutnga Saipung comprises of the following areas of East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Saipung C.D. Block and 2. 7 lumshnong, 8 umkiang, 9 Tong Seng, 10 Ratacherra, 11 Borghat, 14 Huroi and 15 Sutnga G.S. Circles of Khliehriat C.D. Block.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Sutnga Saipung constituency, which are: Mowkaiaw, Raliang, Khliehriat, Amlarem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh and Cachar & Dima Hasao Districts of Assam..

Map location of Sutnga Saipung:

The geographic coordinates of Sutnga Saipung is: 25°14’39.1"N 92°30’27.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sutnga Saipung

List of candidates contesting from Sutnga Saipung Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vincent .H. Pala

Party: INC

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Member of Parliament

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 125.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 11.9 lakh

Candidate name: Shitlang Pale

Party: UDP

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Profession: MLA

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 12.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Santa Mary Shylla

Party: NPP

Age: 39

Gender: Female

Profession: Businesswomen

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 33.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krison Langstang

Party: BJP

Age: 31

Gender: Male

Profession: MDC Jaintia Hills Autonomous Dist.Council (JHADC )

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 52.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

