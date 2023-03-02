Takarjala Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Takarjala seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tarit Debbarma (BJP), Swapna Debbarma (TMP), Radhacharan Debbarma (CPM), Hiramuni Debbarma (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.49% which is -0.74% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.12 Takarjala (তকরজলা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Sipahijala district of Tripura. Takarjala is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Takarjala election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Takarjala election result or click here for compact election results of Takarjala and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Takarjala go here.

Demographic profile of Takarjala:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 95.74%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44258 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,214 were male and 22,044 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Takarjala in 2023 is 992 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 40350 eligible electors, of which 20,577 were male, 19,772 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 37816 eligible electors, of which 19,012 were male, 18,804 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Takarjala in 2018 was 179. In 2013, there were 83 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Takarjala:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Narendra Chandra Debbarma of IPFT won in this seat defeating Ramendra Debbarma of CPM by a margin of 12652 which was 34.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. IPFT had a vote share of 60.62% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Niranjan Debbarma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajeshwar Debbarma of INPT by a margin of 1207 votes which was 3.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 49.87% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 12. Takarjala Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Takarjala:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Takarjala:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Takarjala are: Tarit Debbarma (BJP), Swapna Debbarma (TMP), Radhacharan Debbarma (CPM), Hiramuni Debbarma (IND).

Voter turnout in Takarjala:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.49%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.23%, while it was 91.91% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.74% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Takarjala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Takarjala constituency:

Assembly constituency No.12. Takarjala comprises of the following areas of Sipahijala district of Tripura: Champaknagar and Belbari Tehsils; Radhapur mouza in Purba Noagaon Tehsil; Janmejoynagar mouza in Jirania Tehsil in Sadar Sub-Division; and Paschim Takarjala, Purba Takarjala, Sangkumabari and Amarendranagar Tehsils; and madhya Ghaniamara mouza in Pekuarjala Tehsil in Bishalgarh Sub-Division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Takarjala constituency, which are: Mandaibazar, Khayerpur, Ramnagar, Teliamura, Bagma, Amarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Takarjala:

The geographic coordinates of Takarjala is: 23°44’09.2"N 91°28’11.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Takarjala

List of candidates contesting from Takarjala Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shyamal Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 37

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 26416

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Biswajit Kalai

Party: TMP

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bidhan Debbarma

Party: IPFT

Age: 52

Gender: Male

Profession: Pensioner

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ananta Debbarma

Party: RPIA

Age: 56

Gender: Male

Profession: Teacher in Grand In aided school

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 15.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 9.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Takarjala election result or click here for compact election results of Takarjala and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Takarjala go here.

Read all the Latest News here