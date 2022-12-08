Talaja Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Talaja seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Gautambhai Chauhan (BJP), Laluben Chauhan (AAP), Kanubhai Baraiya (INC), Kachaliya Nazirbhai (IND), Haribhai Rathod (IND), Anopsinh Gohil (IND), Karamashi Jabucha (IND), Jayantibhai Makvana (IND), Chauhan Sunilbhai (IND), Jilubhai Bhammar (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 60.95% which is -2.93% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.100 Talaja (તળાજા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. Talaja is part of Bhavnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Talaja election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Talaja election result or click here for compact election results of Talaja and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Talaja go here.

Demographic profile of Talaja:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.13%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,53,514 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,31,641 were male and 1,21,869 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Talaja in 2022 is 926 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,131 eligible electors, of which 1,17,392 were male, 1,04,739 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,949 eligible electors, of which 1,01,822 were male, 89127 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Talaja in 2017 was 224. In 2012, there were 165 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Talaja:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kanubhai Mathurambhai Baraiya of INC won in this seat defeating Chauhan Gautambhai Gopabhai of BJP by a margin of 1,779 which was 1.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shyal Bhartiben Dhirubhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sarvaiya Sanjaysinh Ajitsinh of INC by a margin of 32,844 votes which was 25.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.29% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 100. Talaja Assembly segment of the 15. Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal of BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat defeating Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Talaja:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Talaja:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Talaja are: Gautambhai Chauhan (BJP), Laluben Chauhan (AAP), Kanubhai Baraiya (INC), Kachaliya Nazirbhai (IND), Haribhai Rathod (IND), Anopsinh Gohil (IND), Karamashi Jabucha (IND), Jayantibhai Makvana (IND), Chauhan Sunilbhai (IND), Jilubhai Bhammar (IND).

Voter turnout in Talaja:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.95%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.88%, while it was 66.53% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.93% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Talaja went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Talaja constituency:

Assembly constituency No.100. Talaja comprises of the following areas of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Talaja Taluka. 2. Ghogha Taluka (Part) Village – lakadiya.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Talaja constituency, which are: Mahuva, Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Talaja:

The geographic coordinates of Talaja is: 21°21’14.0"N 72°02’08.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Talaja

List of candididates contesting from Talaja Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Gautambhai Chauhan

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Profession: Business, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 40.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 26.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Laluben Chauhan

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Tailoring And Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kanubhai Baraiya

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 85 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Candidate name: Kachaliya Nazirbhai

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Haribhai Rathod

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 62182

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 62182

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Anopsinh Gohil

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 90000

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karamashi Jabucha

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayantibhai Makvana

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Driving and Loabour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chauhan Sunilbhai

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Electric Media Journalism

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jilubhai Bhammar

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 42.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Talaja election result or click here for compact election results of Talaja and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Talaja go here.

Read all the Latest News here