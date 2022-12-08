Talala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Talala seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad (BJP), Solanki Devendrabhai Kanjibhai (AAP), Parmar Faridaben Muradbhai (BSP), Dodiya Mansingbhai Jesingbhai (INC), Faijal Ibrahimbhai Dhamlot (IND), Abdulbhai Ismailbhai Majgul (IND), Rafai Mahmadsha Ikbalsha (IND), Chandpa Karshanbhai Govindbhai (IND), Jayeshbhai Bhagvanbhai Kamaliya (IND), Daki Jaysukhlal Jadavbhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.39% which is -6.83% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.91 Talala (તાલાલા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Gir Somnath district of Gujarat. Talala is part of Junagadh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Talala election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Talala election result or click here for compact election results of Talala and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Talala go here.

Demographic profile of Talala:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.76%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,34,872 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,20,081 were male and 1,14,788 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Talala in 2022 is 956 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,08,194 eligible electors, of which 1,07,991 were male, 1,00,203 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,591 eligible electors, of which 94751 were male, 87838 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Talala in 2017 was 113. In 2012, there were 98 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Talala:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ahir Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad of INC won in this seat defeating Parmar Govindbhai Varjangbhai of BJP by a margin of 31,730 which was 21.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 58.29% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jashubhai Dhanabhai Barad of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Parmar Govind Varjang of BJP by a margin of 1,478 votes which was 1.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 91. Talala Assembly segment of the 13. Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Talala:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Talala:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Talala are: Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad (BJP), Solanki Devendrabhai Kanjibhai (AAP), Parmar Faridaben Muradbhai (BSP), Dodiya Mansingbhai Jesingbhai (INC), Faijal Ibrahimbhai Dhamlot (IND), Abdulbhai Ismailbhai Majgul (IND), Rafai Mahmadsha Ikbalsha (IND), Chandpa Karshanbhai Govindbhai (IND), Jayeshbhai Bhagvanbhai Kamaliya (IND), Daki Jaysukhlal Jadavbhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Talala:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.39%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.22%, while it was 77.32% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.83% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Talala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Talala constituency:

Assembly constituency No.91. Talala comprises of the following areas of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat: 1. Talala Taluka . 2. Sutrapada Taluka. 3. mendarda Taluka (Part) Village - lakadveri nes.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Talala constituency, which are: Mangrol, Somnath, Kodinar (SC), Una, Visavadar, Manavadar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Talala:

The geographic coordinates of Talala is: 21°02’49.6"N 70°37’05.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Talala

List of candididates contesting from Talala Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 12.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 89.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Total income: Rs 77.1 lakh

Candidate name: Solanki Devendrabhai Kanjibhai

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 58.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 20.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 38.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.9 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Faridaben Muradbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 43

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dodiya Mansingbhai Jesingbhai

Party: INC

Age: 44

Profession: Transportation, Construction And Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 59.9 lakh

Candidate name: Faijal Ibrahimbhai Dhamlot

Party: IND

Age: 25

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20500

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abdulbhai Ismailbhai Majgul

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 63.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 60000

Moveable assets: Rs 12.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 51 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rafai Mahmadsha Ikbalsha

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandpa Karshanbhai Govindbhai

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Farming/ Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 50.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 40000

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayeshbhai Bhagvanbhai Kamaliya

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Daki Jaysukhlal Jadavbhai

Party: IND

Age: 64

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 48000

Immovable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

