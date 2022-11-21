Tale of Two Campaigns in Gujarat: ‘Low-Key’ Congress Faces Buzzing BJP in Battle for Saurashtra Belt

The Congress shamianas and makeshift offices at Mavdi, Popatpara and Astron Chowk in Rajkot wear a deserted look. There are a handful of party workers with a bored look on their faces, watching the many replays of the LED screen beaming ads for the Congress. Pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi loom large. It shows that even though the Gandhis hold no post in the party anymore, they are the only ones who matter.

All this, a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Rajkot and Surat district. Saurashtra is where the battle is as the Congress had won 28 seats in this belt while the BJP tally had come down to 19 from the 30 it won in 2012.

But this time, the BJP has decided to improve its presence in the Saurashtra belt especially with the AAP also concentrating on this area. It seems like the going is tough for the Congress this time but party leaders are not too worried.

Alok Sharma, who is among the many Congress leaders overseeing the campaign and media management, said this was the party’s “style". “We are low profile and low key," he added.

The BJP, meanwhile, is a stark contrast. On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Somnath temple and began his two-day high decibel campaign for the Saurashtra belt, the party office in the area has been buzzing for days. Tasks are clearly defined for everyone: there are volunteers assigned different jobs with a handful sent inside the Somnath temple to ensure all goes smoothly, others are in charge of making passes and ensuring crowd management while some are busy providing facilities to those who come to watch the rally.

News18 tracked down the Congress candidate of Rajkot West – Indranil Rajyaguru is contesting against former chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Rajyaguru is considered a Bahubali of sorts. Tipped to be one of the richest candidates in the state, he left the Congress to join AAP and then returned to the grand old party once again. But he is a man on his own, not depending on party leaders to campaign for him barring Rahul Gandhi.

He has his own social media team, which monitors his campaign and, at the party offices, you seldom see the big ticket or high-profile leaders. Both Rupani and Rajyaguru depend on their children to manage their campaigns. Rushabh helps father Rupani while daughter Darshneel helps Rajyaguru.

But, what worries the Congress is that the 2017 performance may be difficult to repeat. First, the Patidar agitation that worked for the party in this belt is missing. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is unlikely to gain traction in this area even though he made an exception to break away from the yatra to campaign for the state polls.

Unlike BJP and AAP, the Congress posters reflect lack of unity or even teamwork. Local leaders are rarely or sometimes missing from the posters, barring the candidate. But on the ground, many Congress supporters concede that unlike the perception, the party’s performance may not be as bad.

The BJP, in fact, would prefer that the Congress fares better than the AAP so as to keep the new player away. But some Congress candidates, who are confident of victory, said they might do well despite the party. It was their goodwill, which they have built upon, that can help them sail through.

Congress in Gujarat, unlike in Himachal Pradesh, does not seem to be fighting to win. It is more a challenge to ensure that it is not wiped out. But the low pace, almost disinterested poll campaign does not seem to be helping its case much.

