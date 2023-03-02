Tapi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tapi seat in Nagaland. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: W Chingang Konyak (NDPP), M Honang Jess (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 94.5% which is 3.09% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.43 Tapi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Mon district of Nagaland. Tapi is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Tapi election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tapi election result or click here for compact election results of Tapi and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tapi go here.

Demographic profile of Tapi:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 15149 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 7,741 were male and 7,408 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tapi in 2023 is 957 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 12322 eligible electors, of which 6,467 were male, 5,855 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 14746 eligible electors, of which 7,682 were male, 7,064 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Tapi in 2018 was 62. In 2013, there were 61 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tapi:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Noke of NDPP won in this seat defeating N Aphoa Konyak of JDU by a margin of 1237 which was 10.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 37.17% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Noke of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Lanpha of INC by a margin of 2679 votes which was 20.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 53.76% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 43. Tapi Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Tapi:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tapi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tapi are: W Chingang Konyak (NDPP), M Honang Jess (NPP).

Voter turnout in Tapi:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.41%, while it was 88.29% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.09% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tapi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tapi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.43. Tapi comprises of the following areas of Mon district of Nagaland: Shangnyu, Longpho, Tuimei, Phuktong, Lampongsingha, Tang, Mon, Longkai, Hongphoy and Liangnyu villages of Mon Circle; Nyasa village of Phomching Circle; and Porgkong village of Naginimara Circle.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tapi constituency, which are: Tizit, Wakching, Phomching, Mon Town. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh State.

Map location of Tapi:

The geographic coordinates of Tapi is: 26°45’07.9"N 95°01’21.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tapi

List of candidates contesting from Tapi Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Wanglem Konyak

Party: NPF

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Noke Wangnao

Party: NDPP

Age: 86

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician and Public Leader

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Geihwang Konyak

Party: JDU

Age: 30

Gender: Male

Profession: Farmer

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A Epha

Party: NPP

Age: 29

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician and Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tapi election result or click here for compact election results of Tapi and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tapi go here.

Read all the Latest News here