Teliamura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Teliamura seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Pinaki Das Chowdhury (BJP), Nagendra Chandra Shil (IND), Manindra Chandra Das (CPM), Manihar Debbarma (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86.83% which is -3.15% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.28 Teliamura (তেলিয়ামুরা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Khowai district of Tripura. Teliamura is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Teliamura election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Teliamura election result or click here for compact election results of Teliamura and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Teliamura go here.

Demographic profile of Teliamura:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 33.43%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44761 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,086 were male and 22,675 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Teliamura in 2023 is 1027 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42907 eligible electors, of which 21,580 were male, 21,327 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 39199 eligible electors, of which 19,872 were male, 19,327 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Teliamura in 2018 was 343. In 2013, there were 93 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Teliamura:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Kalyani Roy of BJP won in this seat defeating Gouri Das of CPM by a margin of 7179 which was 18.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.86% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Gouri Das of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Gourisankar Roy of INC by a margin of 1313 votes which was 3.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.2% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 28. Teliamura Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Teliamura:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Teliamura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Teliamura are: Pinaki Das Chowdhury (BJP), Nagendra Chandra Shil (IND), Manindra Chandra Das (CPM), Manihar Debbarma (TMP).

Voter turnout in Teliamura:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.83%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.98%, while it was 93.51% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.15% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Teliamura went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Teliamura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.28. Teliamura comprises of the following areas of Khowai district of Tripura: Teliamura Nagar Panchayat in Teliamura, Krishnapur and Howaibari Tehsils; moharchhara and uttar Pulinpur mouzas in moharchhara Tehsil; and Dakshin Pulinpur, Tuichindrai, Howaibari and Sardukarkari mouzas in Howaibari Tehsil in Khowai Sub-Division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Teliamura constituency, which are: Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Bagma, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar, Krishnapur, Ampinagar, Amarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Teliamura:

The geographic coordinates of Teliamura is: 23°50’15.0"N 91°36’17.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Teliamura

List of candidates contesting from Teliamura Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rabi Chowdhury

Party: TMC

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Enterpreneur

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 77.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: Narayan Debnath

Party: IND

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Profession: SocialWorker + Small Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 55500

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kalyani Saha Roy

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 33.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Baidya

Party: INC

Age: 61

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker / Pensioner

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 94.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abhijit Sarkar

Party: TMP

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 12.6 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

