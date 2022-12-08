Tharad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Tharad seat in Gujarat. A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Chaudhary (BJP), Virchandbhai Chelabhai Chavda (AAP), Hadiyal Maheshkumar Ranchhodbhai (BSP), Rameshji Vanaji Makvana (Garvi Gujarat Party), Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput (INC), Kamleshbhai Kalubhai Desai (IND), Thakor Laxmiben Shureshbhai (IND), Parmar Sedhabhai Vaghabhai (IND), Bochiya Mohanbhai Ishvarbhai (IND), Brahmkshatriya Bhagavtiben Khetsinhbhai (IND), Varan Manubhai Valabhai (IND), Sartanbhai Vakhatabhai Hadiyal (IND), Bharatkumar Khemabhai Charamta (Praja Vijay Paksh), Prakashbhai Manjibhai Daraji (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 85.2% which is -0.95% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.8 Tharad (થરાદ) (Thirpur, Thirpur Nagri) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Tharad is part of Banaskantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Tharad election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tharad election result or click here for compact election results of Tharad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tharad go here.

Demographic profile of Tharad:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.38%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,297 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,29,990 were male and 1,18,307 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tharad in 2022 is 910 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,291 eligible electors, of which 1,11,039 were male, 98251 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,236 eligible electors, of which 99850 were male, 89385 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tharad in 2017 was 108. In 2012, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tharad:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajput Damraji Devjibhai of INC by a margin of 11,733 which was 6.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Parabatbhai Savabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Mavjibhai Chatrabhai of INC by a margin of 3,473 votes which was 2.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 8. Tharad Assembly segment of the 2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel of BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tharad:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tharad:

Voter turnout in Tharad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 86.15%, while it was 85.5% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.95% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tharad went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Tharad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.8. Tharad comprises of the following areas of Banaskantha district of Gujarat: Tharad Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Tharad constituency, which are: Vav, Dhanera, Deodar,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Jalore district of Rajasthan.

Map location of Tharad:

The geographic coordinates of Tharad is: 24°29’42.4"N 71°42’15.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tharad

List of candididates contesting from Tharad Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Chaudhary

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Profession: Farming, Political & Social Activities

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 13.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 21.5 lakh

Candidate name: Virchandbhai Chelabhai Chavda

Party: AAP

Age: 29

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 71.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 65 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hadiyal Maheshkumar Ranchhodbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 31

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 69303

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 69303

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rameshji Vanaji Makvana

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 34

Profession: Farming & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput

Party: INC

Age: 37

Profession: Farming & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 35.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 14 lakh

Candidate name: Kamleshbhai Kalubhai Desai

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Farming/Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Laxmiben Shureshbhai

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Sedhabhai Vaghabhai

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bochiya Mohanbhai Ishvarbhai

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30000

Total income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Candidate name: Brahmkshatriya Bhagavtiben Khetsinhbhai

Party: IND

Age: 70

Profession: Cloth & Paper Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 24.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Varan Manubhai Valabhai

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 28000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 28000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sartanbhai Vakhatabhai Hadiyal

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharatkumar Khemabhai Charamta

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 39

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Prakashbhai Manjibhai Daraji

Party: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

Age: 42

Profession: Tailor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

