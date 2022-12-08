Thasra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Thasra seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Yogendrasinh Parmar (Bakabhai) (BJP), Rathod Natvarsinh Punjabhai (AAP), Jiteshkumar Ghanshyambhai Sevak (Garvi Gujarat Party), Parmar Kantibhai Shabhaibhai (INC), Dipak I Sevak (Ram) (IND), Majarali Amirali Kazi (IND), Maheshkumar Ramsinh Parmar (IND), Rafiq Ahmedkhan (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.1% which is 0.19% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.119 Thasra (થસરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Kheda district of Gujarat. Thasra is part of Panchmahal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Thasra election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thasra election result or click here for compact election results of Thasra and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Thasra go here.

Demographic profile of Thasra:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,73,173 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,39,756 were male and 1,33,413 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thasra in 2022 is 955 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,50,240 eligible electors, of which 1,29,902 were male, 1,20,336 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,258 eligible electors, of which 1,19,245 were male, 1,08,013 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thasra in 2017 was 84. In 2012, there were 113 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Thasra:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kantibhai Shabhaibhai Parmar of INC won in this seat defeating Ramsinh Parmar of BJP by a margin of 7,028 which was 3.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parmar Ramsinh Prabhatsinh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Pratikshaben Tinubhai Parmar of BJP by a margin of 5,500 votes which was 3.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 119. Thasra Assembly segment of the 18. Panchmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod of BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat defeating Khant Vechatbhai Kuberbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Thasra:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Thasra:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Thasra are: Yogendrasinh Parmar (Bakabhai) (BJP), Rathod Natvarsinh Punjabhai (AAP), Jiteshkumar Ghanshyambhai Sevak (Garvi Gujarat Party), Parmar Kantibhai Shabhaibhai (INC), Dipak I Sevak (Ram) (IND), Majarali Amirali Kazi (IND), Maheshkumar Ramsinh Parmar (IND), Rafiq Ahmedkhan (IND).

Voter turnout in Thasra:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.91%, while it was 71.85% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.19% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Thasra went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Thasra constituency:

Assembly constituency No.119. Thasra comprises of the following areas of Kheda district of Gujarat: Thasra Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Thasra constituency, which are: Mahudha, Balasinor, Shahera, Savli, Umreth. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Thasra:

The geographic coordinates of Thasra is: 22°48’47.2"N 73°13’12.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Thasra

List of candididates contesting from Thasra Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Yogendrasinh Parmar (Bakabhai)

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Profession: Business & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 91.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 8.4 crore

Total income: Rs 65.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rathod Natvarsinh Punjabhai

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Penshanar

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jiteshkumar Ghanshyambhai Sevak

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 49

Profession: Pujari

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Kantibhai Shabhaibhai

Party: INC

Age: 67

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Total income: Rs 15.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dipak I Sevak (Ram)

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Seva Punja

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 80.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets: Rs 80 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Majarali Amirali Kazi

Party: IND

Age: 66

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 51 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Maheshkumar Ramsinh Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 20 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rafiq Ahmedkhan

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 76.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 75 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

