'They're Dependent On PM Modi For Karnataka Polls': Siddaramaiah's Latest Salvo At BJP

Ahead of assembly polls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka, former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn’t have a face to represent them and is dependent on PM Modi for the upcoming elections. Taking a dig at the state BJP, the Congress leader stated that the party doesn’t have a leader to represent them.

As the people of the state have seen that the BJP-led government is a 40 per cent commission government. He called the state BJP a stale party for the people of Karnataka. He also quipped that the state BJP leaders are under a delusion that people will vote for them again after seeing PM Modi in the rallies for the upcoming elections.

On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah told the reporters that he has no issues with the Prime Minister visiting the state. “I don’t say Modi shouldn’t come to Karnataka, he’s the PM, but the issue is he comes only for political reasons," Siddaramaiah said.

PM Modi visited the state on January 12 and January 19. The prime minister distributed title deeds to nomadic Lambani (Banjara) tribes in Kalaburagi district, to this Siddaramaiah charged BJP with “feasting on the meals" prepared by the previous Congress government headed by him.

“Mallikarjun Kharge made efforts to convert Thanda into a revenue village in the 1990s itself. The then revenue minister Kagodu Thimmappa in my government brought amendments to the Forest Act and the Land Revenue Act with the slogan ‘Those who till the land should own it’. Those were historic amendments," the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka assembly, told reporters.

“The BJP without doing anything in the last four years has suddenly started claiming that they did everything. The BJP is feasting on the meals prepared by us because of impending elections," he alleged.

He also accused the state BJP of painting a wrong picture to PM Modi by projecting that they were giving land rights to the Lambanis.

The Congress leader showed confidence and said that his party will win a minimum of 130 and a maximum of 150 seats and a government will be formed.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah announced he would contest from the Kolar assembly constituency for the upcoming elections. Though, the decision is pending with the high command.

