Tigri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.162

Ward No.162 Tigri (त‍िगड़ी) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Deoli Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Tigri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Tigri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Tigri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Tigri was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Tigri candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Tigri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Jyoti Prakash Jarwal (AAP), Meera (BJP), Rajni (INC), Shakuntala Rajora (IND), Sonu (IND).

MLA and MP of Tigri

Prakash Jarwal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 47. Deoli Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Tigri is a part.

Demographic profile of Tigri

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Tigri ward has a total population of 70,576 of which 24,661 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 34.94% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Tigri ward

The following areas are covered under the Tigri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Deoli Ct Deoli Extn; Tigri Ct J J Colony Tigri Block A, C, D, G, H And Tigri Ct Janta Jeevam Camp Tigri I, Ii; Tigri Ct J.J.Colony Block -B, C, D, E, F; Deoli Ct Sangam Vihar Block-B; Tigri Ct J J Colony Tigri Block A, C, D, G, H And Tigri Ct Janta Jeevam Camp Tigri I, Ii; Tgri Ct Dda Flats, Tigri Ct J J Colony Tigri Block A, C, D, G, H And Tigri Ct Janta Jeevam Camp Tigri I, Ii, Tigri Ct Tigri Extn., Tigri Ct Tigri Village; Tigri Ct, Tigri Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 162. Tigri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Meera; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,68,519; Total liabilities: Rs 16,000.

Candidate name: Rajni; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,70,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shakuntala Rajora; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,05,66,032; Total liabilities: Rs 48,97,278.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Sonu; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here