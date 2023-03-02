Tikrikila Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tikrikila seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Rahinath Barchung (BJP), Noor Nongrum (IND), Julius T. Sangma (UDP), Jimmy D. Sangma (NPP), Dr. Mukul Sangma (TMC), Dr. Kapin Ch. Boro (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.23% which is -0.77% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.45 Tikrikila (Tikrikila ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Tikrikila is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Tikrikila election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tikrikila election result or click here for compact election results of Tikrikila and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tikrikila go here.

Demographic profile of Tikrikila:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 66.29%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 35893 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 17,861 were male and 18,032 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tikrikila in 2023 is 1010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30933 eligible electors, of which 15,427 were male, 15,506 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 24864 eligible electors, of which 12,239 were male, 12,625 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tikrikila in 2018 was 120. In 2013, there were 12 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tikrikila:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Jimmy D Sangma of INC won in this seat defeating Rahinath Barchung of IND by a margin of 1407 which was 5.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 25.93% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Michael T Sangma of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Rahinath Barchung of INC by a margin of 1702 votes which was 7.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 31.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 45. Tikrikila Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tikrikila:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tikrikila:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Tikrikila are: Rahinath Barchung (BJP), Noor Nongrum (IND), Julius T. Sangma (UDP), Jimmy D. Sangma (NPP), Dr. Mukul Sangma (TMC), Dr. Kapin Ch. Boro (INC).

Voter turnout in Tikrikila:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.23%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89%, while it was 90.4% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.77% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tikrikila went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tikrikila constituency:

Assembly constituency No.45. Tikrikila comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Odalguri, 2. Tikrikilla and 3. Nogorgaon G. S. Circles of Tikrikila C.D. Block, 2. 15. Paham G.S. Circle of Selsella C.D. Block and 3. 10. Cheran Songma, 11. matramchigre, 13. Debragre and 15. Rongbok Kosakgre G.S. Circles of Dadenggre C.D. Block.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Tikrikila constituency, which are: Phulbari, Dadenggre, Raksamgre. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Goalpara & South Salmara Mankachar Districts of Assam.

Map location of Tikrikila:

The geographic coordinates of Tikrikila is: 25°52’01.2"N 90°11’21.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tikrikila

List of candidates contesting from Tikrikila Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rahinath BarchungParty: BJPAge: 58Gender: MaleProfession: Volunteer Retd. Service, Businessman, Social work and medical practiitionerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Noor NongrumParty: INDAge: 53Gender: MaleProfession: JournalistEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Julius T. SangmaParty: UDPAge: 30Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 60600Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jimmy D. SangmaParty: NPPAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 88.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Mukul SangmaParty: TMCAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 28.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1.1 croreTotal income: Rs 76.2 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Kapin Ch. BoroParty: INCAge: 66Gender: MaleProfession: Social service, Doctorate HonouraryEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 29.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 4.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

