Tobu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tobu seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Z. Throngso (INC), K. Odibendang Chang (NDPP), Imtichoba (RPIA), H. Zungkum (NPF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 93% which is -2.65% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.55 Tobu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Mon district of Nagaland. Tobu is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tobu election result or click here for compact election results of Tobu and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tobu go here.

Demographic profile of Tobu:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 21595 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,806 were male and 10,789 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tobu in 2023 is 998 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 18637 eligible electors, of which 9,421 were male, 9,216 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 18513 eligible electors, of which 9,507 were male, 9,006 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tobu in 2018 was 26. In 2013, there were 13 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tobu:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, N Bongkhao Konyak of NDPP won in this seat defeating Naiba Konyak of NPF by a margin of 1741 which was 9.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 54.31% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Naiba of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Bongkhao of INC by a margin of 2237 votes which was 12.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 56.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 55. Tobu Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tobu:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tobu:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tobu are: Z. Throngso (INC), K. Odibendang Chang (NDPP), Imtichoba (RPIA), H. Zungkum (NPF).

Voter turnout in Tobu:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 95.65%, while it was 97.22% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.65% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tobu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tobu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.55. Tobu comprises of the following areas of Mon district of Nagaland: Tobu H. Q. and Bumei School Compound and Shamnyu, Tamkong, Yangkhao, Tobu, Pessao, Monakshu and Changlangshu villages of Tobu Circle in Tuensang Sadar sub-division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tobu constituency, which are: Moka, Longleng, Noksen, Tuensang Sadar-II, Noklak. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Myanmar (Burma).

Map location of Tobu:

The geographic coordinates of Tobu is: 26°24’08.6"N 94°59’57.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tobu

List of candidates contesting from Tobu Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Naiba Konyak

Party: LJPRV

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 78.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N. Bongkhao Konyak

Party: NDPP

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

