Tri Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.63

Ward No.63 Tri Nagar (त्रि नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Tri Nagar Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Tri Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Tri Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Tri Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Tri Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Tri Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Tri Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Neetu Yadav (AAP), Meenu Goel (BJP), Krishna (BSP), Juhi Sunny Goel (INC), Gurpreet Kaur (IND).

MLA and MP of Tri Nagar

Preeti Jitender Tomar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 16. Tri Nagar Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Tri Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Tri Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Tri Nagar ward has a total population of 69,013 of which 1,914 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 2.77% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Tri Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Tri Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chander Nagar, Hansa Puri, Jai Mata Market, Lekhu Nagar, Onkar Nagar, A, B, C, Vishram Nagar; Deva Ram Park, Ganesh Pura; Joor Bagh; Kanhiya Nagar; Lekhu Nagar; Narang Colony; Shanti Nagar; Ashoka Park, Golden Park Rohtak Road; Chander Quarter Rampura, Rampura Village; Dda Flats, Lig Flats, Janta Flats Rampura; Phool Bagh; Ram Pura Ind. Area, Block - A, B.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 63. Tri Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Neetu Yadav; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,18,10,567; Total liabilities: Rs 11,50,000.

Candidate name: Meenu Goel; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,15,55,226; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Krishna; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 8,11,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Juhi Goel; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,63,93,949; Total liabilities: Rs 44,91,476.

Candidate name: Gurpreet Kaur; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,52,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

