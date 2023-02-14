Tribes & Vibe: BJP, CPIM, Tipra Motha Go All Out to Woo Indigenous Voters of Tripura

Tribal votes and issues are the main focus of Tripura elections this time. Political parties, too, are going all out to woo the community, projecting tribal faces in the campaign.

A look at each party’s stand:

TIPRA MOTHA

Pradyut Manikya, a Royal descendent and founder of Tipra Motha, has projected himself as a torchbearer of indigenous people. They have projected that they are the only party fighting for tribal rights. Their demand is Greater Tipraland. Pradyut himself is tribal face and most of the candidates of Tipra Motha are tribals.

BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tied up with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), giving them five seats. IPFT has been fighting for indigenous people, but locals say in some places, they have lost tribal support. The BJP, on the other hand, this time has fielded Union Minister Pratima Bhowmick from Dhanpur constituency. Bhowmik is a tribal face, represents backward class and has public appeal. Political circles feels that party might put her in a bigger role if the BJP comes to power. Moreover, in the candidate list too, the BJP has balanced between tribal and non-tribal faces.

CPIM

This time, the CPIM too has projected a tribal face. Jitendra Choudhury, CPIM State Secretary, is contesting from Sabroom. The party though has not declared him as the CM face, the buzz in political circles is he is the face of alliance. Moreover for the past five years, Jitendra Choudhary has put in hard work fighting the BJP.

While, on record, all parties say they are giving equal emphasis to tribals and non-tribals, there is difference on ground. The BJP in 2019 lost tribal votes and that’s the concern area for them, say experts.

The 20 ST seats and 10 SC seats will remain vital this time.

